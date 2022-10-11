Auckland's new mayor has a big mandate. How much change can he deliver?

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

ANALYSIS: Wayne Brown’s resounding win in the battle for the Auckland mayoralty is a mandate for change, no question.

Brown flipped the past majorities for left-leaning mayoral candidates, securing three votes for every two cast for Efeso Collins.

People may quibble about the meaning for Brown and his “Fix it” campaign, after a low turnout, but regrettably low turnout is nothing new in Auckland, and Brown’s mandate is as clear as that of any preceding mayor.

The question that only Brown can now answer is: how much change?

His campaign platform was: ‘Auckland Council is broken, I will fix it’ – a broad brush message with few specifics and one that, at times, revealed a poor understanding of what really is going on inside.

Brown has incorrectly described light rail as a Wellington idea foisted on Auckland, but surface light from the CBD to Mt Roskill was initially an Auckland Transport project for four years before the government took it over – with questionable results.

Was Brown’s mandate for the specifics he talked about? Namely, to put transponders on buses to get them through traffic lights quicker, or to sweep out all the directors of three Council Controlled Organisations (CCO)?

And if it is the latter – an unprecedented intervention in the governance of the agencies which do much of the council’s business – what is the end game?

New directors in the mould which meets Brown’s approval would be a change. But what would that deliver? None of that is clear.

Auckland Transport’s chair Adrienne Young-Cooper voluntarily quit immediately, seemingly recognising that pursuing a relationship the mayor deemed terminal, was futile.

If more AT directors quit, it may destabilise the organisation at a time when it is seeking to appoint a new chief executive – someone who would want to know the political environment he or she is entering.

It is a strategy with considerable risk. Brown could get offside with councillors who might disagree with the extent of his personal involvement.

He might also risk relationships with the Independent Māori Statutory Board. The IMSB has members on the committee which has approved all the current directors.

Brown may also have overestimated his future powers, suggesting he could cull a middle layer of council management, or cut their salaries – taking the word of a local government consultant that they were paid “30% over the market”.

That degree of management is in the chief executive’s court, not the mayor’s.

Whether such change was possible, Brown’s airing of it may unsettle skilled council staff to the extent they opt to go elsewhere in a skill-deprived job market.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wayne Brown gives first speech as Mayor of Auckland.

During his first week, the new mayor will also have his first serious chats with the 20 ward councillors he will lead. He will need to figure out which are up to the job of chairing a major committee.

It is not completely clear how many will back him regardless – the margin could be narrow, depending on how he manages the change process.

However widely Brown interprets his mandate, that is his call, within the protocols and processes that apply to all in council, including the mayor.

Auckland voted him in, as much as it voted in his two post-2010 predecessors.

It’s Brown's game from here on in until he faces the voters again – if he opts to seek a second term, when he would be 79.