New mayor Wayne Brown says Auckland 'sailing into an economic storm'

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors, to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

Aucklanders are “sailing into an economic and fiscal storm”, new mayor Wayne Brown has said, following a briefing on Auckland Council’s books on his first day of the job.

The briefing on Monday was provided by the council’s chief executive Jim Stabback and chief financial officer Peter Gudsell and covered council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and other entities.

Brown has given no details about the information he received, but said the briefing had confirmed his concerns about the rising costs of the City Rail Link, as well as costs associated with the scrapped Ports of Auckland automation project. Stuff has asked for a copy of the briefing.

He also called for Paul Majurey, the chairperson of the council’s development arm, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, to stand down, saying he was “shocked” about the value for money ratepayers were getting from the CCO.

READ MORE:

* Auckland has chosen a new mayor, what happens next?

* Auckland Transport directors stay after chair resigned due to mayor Wayne Brown's call to leave

* How the leading campaigns won and lost the Auckland mayoralty



Auckland Transport’s chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned on Saturday in response to the mayor’s call for all board directors to go.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, left, is met by council CEO Jim Stabback, wearing a pink tie, on day one of his term.

The remainder of the Auckland Transport board has said it will stay on to enable the legal running of the council-owned company. No comment has come from boards at Eke Panuku and Tatāki Auckland Unlimited.

Asked on Monday morning whether he was happy that the rest of the board was remaining in the meantime, Brown replied: “Everyone remains for a little bit.”

Brown was vague on how quickly he wanted change at the boards of the three main council-controlled organisations, suggesting weeks not months, but declining to be more specific.

The new mayor said he wanted first to meet his 20 councillors to gauge how they wanted to proceed.

When asked whether they would necessarily agree with his stance, Brown said: “Recently elected members always agree with a large majority”.

Stuff understands there is some apprehension among senior staff at the council, but Stabback said that wasn’t the case and his team looked forward to working with the new mayor.

All through his campaign, Brown asserted that the council’s financial records were “papering over the cracks” and that it was hard to get a fix on levels of debt.

Earlier, Stabback said the financial briefing for the mayor would be on information already publicly available, such as in the recently released annual report, and there were no surprises.

Brown won the mayoralty with a resounding 55,000 vote majority over Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins, who has since said he is ending his local government career.

Auckland's voter turnout may match the 2019 record low of 35.3% once special votes are added to the tally later this week.

Updated figures for votes other than specials put the 2022 turnout at 35%, with 400,000 votes cast.

The lowest turnout was in Ōtara at 21.9% and the highest in mainland Auckland was 51% in Warkworth, followed by 46% in Wellsford and 45% in Ōrākei.

The new council will be sworn in on October 28, with its first formal meeting the following week.

Stuff has approached Paul Majurey for comment.