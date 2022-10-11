Wayne Brown's day one call for a resignation, and a repeat forecast of gloom

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors, to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Wayne Brown’s first day in his Auckland mayoral office has produced statements much like his campaign speeches, but was tempered by two pieces of sobering news.

Late on Monday, Brown called for the resignation of Paul Majurey, who chairs the council’s development agency Eke Panuku

After a financial brief, he said without explanation that “Aucklanders are sailing into an economic and fiscal storm”.

Provisional election results on Monday showed two seats swing back to left-leaning councillors, leaving Brown with at best a divided council

Material released by the council showed the complications in trying to speedily replace agency directors

For the third day in a row, Brown continued his verbal efforts to get directors of three council-controlled-agencies to walk – an ambition he repeated through the election campaign.

READ MORE:

* New mayor Wayne Brown says Auckland 'sailing into an economic storm'

* Auckland election: Wayne Brown may lose council majority as seats change hands

* Auckland Transport directors stay after chair resigned due to mayor Wayne Brown's call to leave



After the chairperson of Auckland Transport Adrienne Young-Cooper “willingly” got out of Brown’s way within hours of his election, the mayor said Eke Panuku chairperson Paul Majurey should follow suit.

“Eke Panuku Development Auckland receives millions from ratepayers each year and returns very little,” Brown said, without elaboration on the agency’s work which includes urban regeneration.

Majurey has not responded to an approach from Stuff, but in a short statement published in the New Zealand Herald, didn’t appear in a hurry to go.

He said he was happy to meet the mayor to “discuss the performance of the Eke Panuku team who do a great job for Tāmaki Makaurau”.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown was looking cheery as he was greeted by council CEO Jim Stabback, on his first day. (File photo)

Significantly, he also said: “I have no issue if Auckland Council wishes to see changes on the Board”, in what appeared to be a reference to appointments being made by the council, not the mayor alone.

There are no other signs of directors preparing to walk, with Auckland Transport’s directors saying they were staying through any transition so the agency “can operate legally and constitutionally”.

The rules of the game for replacing CCO directors are far from simple, according to a detailed outline given to Stuff by the council’s CCO governance team.

“In brief, Auckland Council can change-out its company boards but should do this in an orderly way,” it said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul Majurey in the chairperson of Auckland Council development agency Eke Panuku. (File photo)

However, the conduct of that process is subject to legislation such as the Companies Act and Auckland’s local body amalgamation legislation, and “is subject to supervision of the Auditor General, and in extreme cases the Minister for Local Government”.

The council – either its governing body or the appropriate committee – can change directors at any time, but under the Companies Act “if a company finds itself without any directors, then it can be struck-off the register”.

The replacement of any one director can take months, and Auckland Transport is even more complicated, being covered specifically in amalgamation legislation.

“Auckland Transport must have between six and eight directors” and an additional right to a seat is held by the government’s transport agency Waka Kotahi.

“All decisions by a local authority are subject to judicial review on public interest grounds of procedural and substantive lawfulness or unreasonableness,” the council said.

The protocols cast doubt on Brown’s Monday morning assertion to media that it could happen in weeks.

“There is an interim period – I’ve done this before,” he said. Though not at Auckland Council.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown addresses media on his first day in the council building. (File photo)

At the start of Monday, as Brown entered the council building for the first time in his new role, he expressed confidence that the 20 ward councillors, whom he had yet to meet, would follow his line on director replacements.

“Recently elected councillors don’t like to go against large majorities,” Brown said.

However, several hours later, the number of councillors he might be able to bank on for support showed signs of shrinking.

Two seats held with narrow margins by centre-right councillors on Saturday swung to the left with more comfortable majorities, and with special votes still to be tallied.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Labour candidate Kerrin Leoni has provisionally ousted election night winner Tracy Mulholland in the Whau ward.

Julie Fairey ousted Will McKenzie in Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa and Kerrin Leoni ousted sitting councillor Tracy Mulholland in the Whau ward.

Quite what alarmed Brown in the detailed financial briefing by chief executive Jim Stabback and chief financial officer Peter Gudsell is not clear.

Brown repeatedly said on the campaign trail that the council’s books “papered over the cracks” and that his “forensic accountants” were working through them.

The Monday briefing involved previously published information, shown in the council budget documents and widely reported in media.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Council faces some tough financial constraints in coming years. (File photo)

The picture is neither unmanageable nor rosy. Cost savings of $90-150 million need to be found this year, with further savings beyond as cost pressures rise, $230 million worth of works are deferred and dividend income slimmer than hoped.

However, the council maintains one of the highest credit ratings available and expects borrowings to remain below self-imposed limits.

All of the above will make interesting, Brown’s one-on-one meetings this week with 20 councillors, from whom he has to choose a deputy, committee chairs, and win support.