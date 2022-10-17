Auckland's new cycling supremos on why it can be like bike-friendly Copenhagen

Auckland Transport's new cycling leaders on getting the city on two wheels.

The man tasked with leading a rapid uptake of cycling in Auckland knows first-hand the tragic consequences of not having a safe network to ride on.

Adrian Lord was on a club ride in his home country England when a car hit the group and a woman rider died on the scene, in the arms of her fiancé.

He told the story to a consultation meeting in Greenhithe, where there is community opposition to newly-installed concrete separators along a cycle lane, which dozens of motorists have collided with.

“If there had been protected infrastructure at the location, that sort of incident wouldn’t have happened and that’s what a safe system is all about – admitting that collisions are avoidable if you create conditions that prevent them from happening,” said Lord, early in his new role as Auckland Transport (AT) head of cycling.

Lord and AT’s cycling programme director Harriet Glen have both come from transport roles in London, with Lord effectively AT’s champion of cycling, and the longer-settled Glen in charge of rolling out 260km of safe cycling.

“We are still in the infancy of re-allocating roadspace and I think that’s the big challenge,” said Lord.

“If you want to move from some cycling to mass cycling, then we need to be more radical in the way we re-allocated space between buildings,” he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Adrian Lord (left) Auckland Transport’s Head of Cycling, and Harriet Glen, the cycle programme director.

Glen, who worked on London’s big Crossrail project before coming to Auckland, said New Zealand’s largest city was strategically well-placed to roll out a bigger network.

“Even from where we were five years ago, with the introduction of the Transport Emission Reductions Pathway (TERP) we have some really ambitious targets for modeshift across Auckland,” she said.

TERP lists all the changes needed to achieve a 64% reduction in transport emissions by 2030, one of which is a 17-fold increase in the share of trips made on bikes, on foot, or scooters.

More than $300 million is earmarked in plans over the next decade, but the sum is considered only a start.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A separated cycleway was part of a major upgrade of Karangahape Road’s streetscape. (File photo)

The rollout is not without its challenges. A project classed by AT as minor – installing concrete separators between existing painted cycle lanes and traffic on Upper Harbour Drive, blew up into major community resistance after accidents.

The project sits half-finished, and AT has begun full consultation on whether the existing format or another layout is best.

“Essentially what we are doing here with the cycle programme is it is a fundamental change programme so we’ve got to bring people with us on that journey, and we fully expect, and are getting, a fair bit of pushback as well,” said Glen.

Todd Niall/Stuff Some in Greenhithe are opposing the installation of concrete separators to protect a painted cycle lane. (File photo)

Lord did not agree with those who say Auckland is not the same kind of city as, say, Copenhagen or Dutch cities, which have big cycling populations.

Copenhagen is one of the most green and bikeable cities, according to a string of surveys.

Sixty-two per cent of Copenhagen inhabitants cycle to work or study, and, according to a 2018 report, 1.44 million kilometres are cycled there daily.

“Copenhagen is wet and windy for much of the year,” said Lord.

“I lived in West Yorkshire which is more ridiculously hilly and steep than Auckland, but was one of the hotbeds of sports cycling, and for the past five years there’s been a rapid investment in cycling infrastructure, with an increase in cycling for everyday journeys,” he said.

“The key challenge for me is that we can have our programmes and our intentions, but it is always going to be a fight, and we need political support.”

The pair said Auckland was off to a good start, with routes such as Tāmaki Drive, and the Glen Innes to Tāmaki shared path, but more are needed, and equally important is joining up the completed stretches.