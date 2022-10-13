Which projects can Auckland's 'Fix-it' mayor really fix?

ANALYSIS: Auckland’s newly elected mayor Wayne Brown campaigned on a “Fix-it” slogan but, as he settles into his new role and meets his councillors, which projects can he fix in a three-year term?

Brown is in favour of most projects being completed, but repeatedly talked of big ones he was unhappy with and which would attract his focus.

The $4.4 billion City Rail Link project which he insisted had made mistakes and its costs and timeframes were clouded in mystery.

Watercare’s $1.2 billion Central Interceptor project across the isthmus Brown claimed was similarly over budget and behind time.

Cycleways are on his “approve” list, but he said they were costing too much.

City Rail Link

Brown has made much during his campaign of his belief that the real cost, and the eventual completion date of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link, is shrouded in secrecy and should have been released.

The project is a joint venture between the council and government, with its own board of directors, which reports to the shareholders.

The project company has said over 18 months that the end of 2022 is when a revised construction cost will be settled and released, along with a completion date – both will be significantly affected by Covid-19 in cost, and build time – and late 2022 is still the plan for the public to know.

Brown – an engineer – believed he knew better about some things on the project, calling it a mistake that the lower end of Albert St was constructed using a trench rather than tunnelled.

The project said tunnelling was never an option for such a shallow section.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, centre, and Transport Minister Michael Wood, far left, on a tour of CRL. (File photo)

The new mayor will have a lot to say about CRL, but it is a project bigger than anything he has encountered, and one that has weathered unprecedented global disruption.

Look for noise, rather than material change.

Central Interceptor

Brown made similar claims about the Watercare project building a giant watewater tunnel 14km across the isthmus to carry wastewater for treatment, and improve harbour water quality.

On his first day in office, Brown received a briefing which included the line: “Construction of the Central Interceptor began in mid-2019 and will be completed in late 2025. Watercare has stated in its Statement of Intent that it intends to stay on schedule and on budget for the delivery of the project.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Watercare’s $1.2b stormwater tunnel the Central Interceptor is said to be on time and on budget (file photo)

Transport projects and cycleways

Brown himself is a regular urban cyclist and supports cycleways, the expansion of which is a key part of the city’s plan to reduce transport emissions by 64% by 2030.

He said they were being built at too high a price, repeatedly citing the total cost of the Karangahape Rd upgrade, of which the surface cycle path was but a part. Brown knew this, quietly admitting it in one debate.

Brown’s own stated view that we are living in a time of “over-safety”, will be out of line with the need to build cycleways that physically separate and protect cyclists from general traffic.

Cycleways will be built according to the funding provided by the full council, and the government, and in line with strategies and plans that have been agreed by the full, previous council. Brown will need to swing a majority behind him to change that. Watch this space.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Stuff reporter Josephine Franks tests out the new Karangahape Road cycleway.

Light Rail

Brown is against the Light Rail project, which began as an Auckland Transport scheme for surface rail from the CBD to Mt Roskill – but, since it was taken over by the government in 2018, has become a $14 billion part-tunnelled project.

Brown is far from alone in his opposition, though many oppose the higher cost tunnel option.

Light Rail may be at risk if the government changes, and if Brown can demonstrate a council consensus against at least the tunnelled version, he may be able to trigger a rethink.

He favours bus priority transponders that give buses the jump at traffic lights. These would need bus lanes, which he also favours, which would need kerbside parking to reduce, at least at peak times.

Urban regeneration

The council’s property and urban regeneration agency is involved in projects across the city, upgrading town centres in places such as Pukekohe, Manukau, and Northcote, as well as managing the evolution of Wynyard Point and the land partly used for the past America’s Cup bases.

Brown has disparagingly called Eke Panuku a property developer competing with the private sector, and he would turn off the tap of ratepayer money and force it to survive on its own.

Even after his first-day financial briefing, which included a once-over-lightly outline of the agency and its finances, he said: “Eke Panuku Development Auckland receives millions from ratepayers each year and returns very little.”

Eke Panuku/Supplied An artist's impression of how Pukekohe's Edinburgh St will change in Eke Panuku's upgrade programme.

He called for the chair, Paul Majurey, to resign.

Brown has yet to meet any of the council agency leaders, and no meetings are yet scheduled.

He may struggle to find the council majority support needed to restrict Eke Panuku’s work – much of which occurs in councillors’ own neighbourhoods.

Like all of the above, Brown’s ability to make change will hinge on how he uses his ability to build a consensus around his views, such as his belief he can influence the direction of Auckland Transport’s work by changing the board of directors.