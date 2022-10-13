Leaked Auckland Council document reveals first insight into mayor Wayne Brown's inner circle

Wayne Brown gives first speech as Mayor of Auckland.

An Auckland Council document leaked to Stuff has revealed the first insight into new mayor Wayne Brown’s inner circle.

Stuff has obtained a staff directory from the council’s internal internet system – revealing what appear to be the key appointments in the mayoral office.

It includes Brown appointing the man who shaped his winning campaign to a big role and a well-known political figure as a top offsider.

According to the council’s intranet, Tim Hurdle is Brown’s acting chief of staff – the most senior role in the mayoral office, though it is described as an “interim” appointment.

Hurdle’s wife Jacinda Lean will be the interim deputy chief of staff. Lean has held senior policy roles at Tauranga City Council and with government ministries.

Stuff Wayne Brown, centre, has appointed Ben Thomas, left, as a political advisor and Matthew Hooton, right, as his interim head of policy and communications.

It is not clear whether she will report to her husband or someone else.

Political strategist and commentator Matthew Hooton is the head of policy and communications in the interim.

Lobbyist and commentator Hooton was previously a National party staffer and an informal advisor to Todd Muller in the run-up to him being made leader of the party in May 2020. Hooton worked for Muller during his short-lived tenure as National leader but quit that year, soon after Muller.

Meanwhile, Brown’s campaign media manager Ben Thomas and campaign manager Chris Matthews are listed as political advisors and Max Hardy an advisor, although he is working for the law firm that has provided advice to Brown’s campaign.

Hooton confirmed those three are interim positions.

Stuff understands that neither Thomas nor Matthews are being paid either by the council or Brown.

Hardy is a partner at Meredith Connell, the high-profile law firm that holds the Crown Warrant. Hardy’s profile page on the firm’s website states: “Max and his team know Wellington intimately, and how policy is made and legislation, regulation and decisions happen.”

Tauranga-based Hurdle and Lean are the ultimate owners of Campaign Technologies, Hurdle’s consultancy which specialises in campaign strategy, management, polling and marketing.

In a press release issued this afternoon after Stuff published, the mayor’s office announced the interim appointments of Hurdle, Lean and Hooten.

The release also announced Isabel Gailer as an interim media contact “while a permanent team is recruited”.

SUPPLIED Tim Hurdle is a political strategist who is acting as chief of staff for new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Both of Brown’s predecessors as Auckland mayor brought people from their campaigns or previous roles into the mayoral office as staff.

Brown currently has a handful of mostly campaign team members managing the transition, in an office that, under retired mayor Phil Goff and the inaugural mayor Len Brown, had up to 18 staff.

Hurdle has previously worked on National Party campaigns and for ministries. An earlier director in his consultancy was Ben Guerin, whose agency Topham Guerin had roles in successful Australian Liberal Party and British Conservative Party campaigns.

Brown is spending his first week in one-on-one meetings with the 20 councillors he will lead, having spent time so far with 13, with three more scheduled for Thursday along with David Taipari and Tau Henare, the chair and deputy of the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

The mayor-elect has renewed calls for the board of the council development agency Eke Panuku to go, even though it does not seem he has the power to force them to.

Brown has not yet met Eke Panuku’s leadership and no meeting is scheduled yet, though he plans to outline his priorities for the council-controlled organisations (CCOs) next week.