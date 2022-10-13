Guyton to challenge for Environment Southland chairman, saying leadership roles shouldn't be 'stacked with farmers'

Councillor Robert Guyton is putting himself forward for the position of Environment Southland chairman, saying he doesn’t want to see leadership roles ‘stacked by farmers’. (File photo)

Challenger Robert Guyton says Environment Southland’s leadership roles shouldn’t be “stacked with farmers”.

Guyton is going for the chairmanship job for the council, which is held by incumbent Nicol Horrell, who is a farmer.

However, incumbent chairman Nicol Horrell said Guyton’s view about farmers was ‘’a form of prejudice’’ and the council was making good progress on its work to improve freshwater and the environment.

Guyton, who has spent two terms on the council, said the council should have a balanced leadership in order to avoid "capture" by the farming community, as would be the case if it elected a farmer to both chair and deputy chair positions again.

Horrell, a farmer, has spent two terms as chairman and his previous deputy, Lloyd McCullum, who was not re-elected, is also a farmer.

”I’m throwing my hat in the ring to represent the urban communities, which represent the majority of Southlanders, who live in the cities and towns. We are a farmer-orientated council, and I am not a farmer,’’ he said.

“Nicol has been a competent, reliable chairman, long in the role, but conservative and cautious, rather than progressive and adroit. These are times in need of a progressive, nimble leader.’’

Guyton believed electing two ideologically-cautious farmers was ‘’a doubly-conservative combination that would do the region no favours’’.

On the new council, Horrell, Jeremy McPhail, Jon Pemberton, and Peter McDonald are farmers, and Alistair Gibson works as an agricultural consultant.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Incumbent Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrel is pleased with the work his council have done towards improving freshwater quality in the province. (File photo)

Guyton sited his work in getting the council to realise the importance of climate change, and his relationship with mana whenua, as his two biggest strengths for the role.

In 2019 and again in 2020 he pushed for Environment Southland to declare a climate change emergency but was voted down on both occasions.

“Climate change will be a critical aspect of our work over the next few years. I have been the driving force behind alerting all who would listen to the threats to the region and to the council, from the increasingly unstable climate. I met with denial, resistance and reluctance from my fellow councillors from the get-go, but persevered to the point we have reached now, shouldering the responsibility for Southland’s climate response,’’ he said.

In May, the council formed a Climate Change subcommittee, chaired by councillor Lyndal Ludlow, which held a climate change hui in July.

The regional council has also progressed its Climate Change Action Plan during the last two years.

Guyton said the council’s relationship with mana whenua was a rapidly developing one and while some good progress had been made, it has been slower than it might have been otherwise, in part due to the conservative approach taken by council leaders.

“As chairman, I would be more open to understanding the aspirations of mana whenua, because of my greater depth of experience in working with them.

“It quickly became apparent to me, when concepts such as ‘te mana o te wai’, ‘matauraka Māori’ and ‘hauora’ were first introduced to this council, that a deeper awareness of te Ao Māori than was apparent in our leadership, was needed. I have that depth of understanding.’’

Horrell said Guyton had been ‘’flat out’’ sending emails to councillors in the last few days.

“Robert seems to be from an anti-farming viewpoint, but if he has a seconder he will be able to speak at the meeting, and we’ll have a vote, because that’s a democracy,’’ he said.

“I believe we are making a lot of progress, but things like water quality are not something you can change overnight. We had a very good council last time, and we have a very good council again that will continue that work,’’ he said.

The position of chairperson will be decided when the council meets for the first time on October 28.