Council units on Auckland mayor's hit list win top national awards

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Two Auckland Council organisations which the mayor Wayne Brown wants to defund, and sack the board of, have won national awards – one of them the country’s top economic development accolade.

The culture and economic development agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited won the top prize from the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) for a post-Covid-19 business recovery programme.

“Activate Tāmaki Makaurau” also won a category award, as did a programme connecting employers with training providers to upskill the Pasifika workforce.

“This mighty programme has become a best-practice model for dedicated regional economic development,” said Stuart Nash, the Minister of Economic Development, of the top award.

Also on Thursday night, the council’s property management and urban regeneration arm Eke Panuku won the master planning and urban design strategy category from the Institute of Landscape Architects.

It was recognised for its work around the Puhinui Reserve in south Auckland, which includes environmental improvement, cycle and walkways, providing recreation areas away from major roading.

Wayne Brown, who was elected Auckland’s mayor on Saturday, has been disparaging about the two organisations, calling Tātaki Auckland Unlimited a “travel agency” and Eke Panuku a “property developer” during campaign speeches.

He said he’d like to turn off ratepayer funding for both and that their boards of directors should quit.

However, such decisions are made by the council, not the mayor alone.

David White/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was elected on Saturday. (File photo)

“Mr Brown has not been briefed on this matter and has no comment,” a mayoral spokesperson said when Stuff sought reaction to the Tatāki Auckland Unlimited awards, which were presented on Thursday night.

Activate Tāmaki Makaurau was designed and created during lockdown to deliver $60 million of government support to Auckland businesses from late October 2021.

The agency approved 12,700 applications from 9000 businesses.

Chief executive Nick Hill said the programme gave a “much-needed boost to the local economy”.

A Tatāaki Auckland Unlimited video about its award-winning Activate Tāmaki programme.

“This was invaluable to businesses experiencing the impacts of lockdowns and international border closures,” Hill said.

“Even though there’s no global playbook on how to recover from a pandemic, [the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment], Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and business support partners have done a terrific job at supporting Auckland’s local business sector,” said Nash.

The agency’s Project Ikuna won a commendation for its work to upskill hundreds of Pasifika workers in industries facing technological change, such as automation.

Tataki Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Staff at Brinks Chicken on a financial literacy course on Project Ikuna, run by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Attacking three of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs) has been the main policy thrust of Brown since election.

While Auckland Transport chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned immediately, the rest of the three boards show no sign of heeding the new mayor’s call.

“We look forward to engaging with the mayor-elect and councillors-elect in due course,” a spokesperson from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited said on Monday.

Brown has yet to meet any of the agencies’ leaders.

The rest of Auckland Transport’s board said they would remain to ensure the agency ran legally.

On Thursday, Eke Panuku said: “Board composition is the preserve of our shareholder, Auckland Council.”

Brown must be aware of the limits of his powers, with his team having engaged top-flight law firm Meredith Connell in the last weeks of the campaign to provide legal advice on the transition.

A partner from the firm, Max Hardy, has been helping the mayor’s office this week.

Brown, who along with councillors won’t be sworn in until October 28, intends to announce his “priorities” for the key CCOs next week.