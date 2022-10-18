Wayne Brown wants Ports of Auckland to stop importing cars, return land to public

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

Auckland mayor-elect Wayne Brown has told the council-owned Ports of Auckland he wants vehicle imports shifted away from the city in the “short term” and a plan started on how to return the area to public use.

In Brown’s latest letter to the chairperson of a council-owned entity, released on Tuesday, he told Ports of Auckland chairperson Jan Dawson he also wants container traffic from the port moved entirely to rail “as quickly as possible”.

He wants a grouping including Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and other business and community stakeholders to start working on a plan to extend public use of the waterfront wharves further east.

That would include Bledisloe Wharf, which is a main unloading point for vehicles.

Looking at the medium term, Brown told Dawson: “I will be considering how the council can incentivise the port to utilise its land better and return it for the enjoyment of the people of Auckland where possible.”

Shifting the whole port eventually and getting a better financial return was a key policy on the campaign trail for Brown.

He told Dawson he had a mandate to advance on it.

Like previous calls for council agency boards to go, Brown can persuade the company to act differently but will need the support of his council to force it to happen.

His call for container freight to be shifted from mostly trucks onto rail almost immediately has already been discounted by the state-owned company KiwiRail.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ports of Auckland is the latest target of mayor Wayne Brown’s call for action. (File photo)

KiwiRail said during the election campaign that even after a third line was completed in 2024 to freight distribution yards at Wiri, it did not have the locomotives, rolling stock, staff or access to the rail network to significantly boost container traffic from the port.

The motor industry opposed shifting the vehicle traffic from Auckland, saying it would add hundreds of dollars to the cost of vehicles if they had to be brought down from Northport near Whangārei.

Ports of Auckland said it would make no immediate comment on the letter and that Dawson, chief executive Roger Gray and the full board would review it.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chairman Ngarimu Blair said the iwi welcomed Brown’s calls over the port.

“We welcome the opportunity to work directly with the Ports of Auckland and the mayor on how we can quickly unlock access to the Waitematā for all Aucklanders,” Blair said.

“From our marae and village on Bastion Point we have long seen the encroachment of the port on our beautiful Waitematā which is no longer appropriate for a world-class city.

“Container trucks clog our city centre and motorways, and add to the city’s already high transport carbon emissions. Runoff from our roads also pollutes the Waitematā, which is a taonga to our fellow Aucklanders too.”

The future of Auckland’s city port has been a major focus for Brown in recent years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown launching his election campaign. (File photo)

He led an NZ First-driven study into the three upper North Island ports that recommended shifting Auckland’s business to Northport, which would be expanded.

The finding was not accepted by the council or by the Government, which commissioned a further study by consultant Sapere that favoured the Manukau Harbour.

The possibility of a building a new mega-port in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour remained alive, with the Government’s Budget this year allocating $3.7 million for a “technical engineering feasibility study” into the favoured location in the last work in 2020.

Brown, in his Tuesday letter to Dawson, made no mention of the $400m annual dividend he believed the port could pay in the short-term future.

Ports of Auckland has paid the council a dividend of $14.2m for the past year, in which it also wrote off $63.1m in software investment for the container wharf automation project that had been scrapped.

In 2018, before Covid-19 and ahead of investment in the automation project, it paid a dividend of $51.1m.

Various reports have estimated it could continue at its current site for 30 to 50 years before outgrowing it.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Ships come into the Port of Auckland at all hours of the night. High above Auckland’s twinkling lights, as the city slumbers, crane operator Willie Maipi is there to meet them.

In 2016, the council under mayor Len Brown commissioned the Port Future Study, which found the port might not outgrow its current site in 50 years, but that work should begin on identifying alternatives in case it did.

Brown has not given any media interviews since a brief appearance on his first day on October 10.

His daily, end-of-day media releases have called repeatedly for the resignation of the directors of the council-controlled agencies Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Auckland Transport.

While the chairperson of Auckland Transport, Adrienne Young-Cooper, went “willingly” and immediately, the rest of the AT board and Eke Panuku’s board have said they will remain until the full council decides what it wishes to happen.