Landowners with council-maintained stopbanks may get annual payment

The stop bank contains a high Riuwaka River during heavy rain in July.

Tasman District Council staff are drafting a policy that may lead to private landowners with council-maintained stop banks on their properties receiving an annual payment.

At their final full council meeting of the last triennium, elected members agreed to instruct staff to develop the policy.

If adopted and implemented, that policy could mean annual payments for landowners along the lower Motueka, Brooklyn and Riuwaka rivers whose properties are intersected by stop banks that are maintained by the council.

However, such recompense would not apply to landowners along the Waimea/Wai-iti rivers where the stop banks are in council ownership.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of Tasman homes at risk of storm inundation and sea level rise

* How should Tasman District adapt to coastal hazards and sea level rise?

* Motueka's price of popularity as fears grow for loss of community



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman District Council maintains stop banks on private land along the Riuwaka, Brooklyn and lower Motueka rivers.

A staff report says there is 26.2km of stop banks along the lower Motueka River, 5km along the Brooklyn and 8.25km along the Riuwaka.

For the lower Motueka River, recompense could apply to 54 parcels of land.

“Staff estimate that the total potential recompense for all properties to be $13,000,” the staff report says.

The proposal was not supported by all councillors. Some were concerned it could set a precedent.

However, acting chief operations officer Jenna Neame said the intent was just to proceed with the policy development, which would include working through the details.

“The intent is not to seek a decision to make this so right now,” Neame said.

Endorsement from the council to proceed would be sought after the completion of the draft policy, prior to consultation with affected landowners. Approval of the final policy by the council would also be needed prior to its implementation.

The aim was to have a policy in place between July 2023 and July 2024.

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF/Nelson Mail Former Tasman district councillor Peter Canton says the stop banks along the lower reaches of the Motueka River were installed at the behest of the Tobacco Board to increase the production of tobacco on the land, which was “basically a swamp” at the time.

Wakatū Incorporation raised the issue with the council, expressing a desire for a rate remission to offset the presence of the stop banks on its land.

In the public forum section of the meeting, before the discussion on the issue by elected members, former councillor Peter Canton outlined the history of the stop banks along the lower reaches of the Motueka River.​ Those stop banks were installed at the behest of the Tobacco Board to increase the production of tobacco on the land, which was “basically a swamp”, he said.

The stop banks worked well “but now, all of a sudden, the land value has gone up”.

Wakatū became involved later and was able to charge higher rent than it would have been able to if the stop banks were not there and the land was less productive.

“I do believe that Wakatū have been amply compensated for the use of those stop banks,” Canton said. “Those stop banks are actually a major advantage for Wakatū.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Flooding on State Highway 60 in July near the Riuwaka River in the Tasman district. Video first published in July 2022.

However, Neame said the issue was “so much bigger” than Wakatū.

“This report is based on here and now and about the information that we hold about the critical nature of those stop banks,” she said. “So, the flood modelling that we've done shows that Motueka – full stop – is at risk from flooding ... there are so many individual landowners and parcels of land that would be flooded in a bad event. This is about the Motueka community.”

An initial resolution was put that the council do nothing but it was lost.

Elected members then voted 9-4 to instruct staff to develop the policy. Councillors Mark Greening, Dean McNamara, Anne Turley and Trindi Walker were the four who voted against that resolution.