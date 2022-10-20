Mayor Wayne Brown has a lot to say to the PM – will she listen (and will he)?

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: It is hard to imagine half an hour being long enough for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s introductory meeting on Thursday morning with Auckland’s new mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown has been issuing daily media releases with his views on what needs to change – and he has a long list of big items that involve the government.

Brown is against the government Three Waters reforms and is seeking to halt Auckland officials from continuing to work on the proposal.

He wants an early end to vehicles imports through Auckland’s port and container movements to be entirely by rail – both moves requiring infrastructure investment by the Crown.

The new mayor opposes the government’s $14 billion Light Rail scheme, which he describes as typical of ideas being “foisted” on Auckland.

Brown wants an end to “Wellington” telling Auckland what to do, such as greater housing intensification, but wants it to simply send the money for Auckland to spend as it chooses.

Wayne Brown is often described as centre-right, but insists he’s somewhere in the middle. He has regularly boasted of getting texts on a weekly basis from both former National prime minister Sir John Key and previous Labour prime minister Helen Clark.

The meeting will no doubt be cordial, but a question is whether Brown will be less demanding than he has sounded, given the pushback he has received from council agencies to his unilateral calls for their boards to resign.

Brown is yet to have his first formal meeting with his newly elected council, which is the body that formally makes agreements with the government.

A prime example of one of those agreements is the $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

Auckland Council began the project under its first mayor Len Brown before reaching an agreement with government to half-fund it, with the project becoming a joint venture.

Brown has been vocal about what he believes is loose management of the country’s biggest-ever transport project and has demanded to know the latest cost estimates and completion date – which are due to be released by the end of the year.

On Three Waters, under which Auckland’s well-performing company Watercare would be absorbed into a northern entity, the prime minister has said Auckland rates would rise without it – a line Brown does not accept.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown launching his “Fix Auckland” election campaign in March (File photo)

He wants container traffic in and out of Auckland’s port to be 100% rail in short order, something KiwiRail has said needs more funding.

It has also said it lacks locomotives, wagons, staff and network access to make that happen.

Another interesting question is whether the prime minister will point out that her government’s relationship is with the full council, of which the mayor is but a part – albeit an important part.

Whether the prime minister will get out her own list for discussion is unknown, but it might include seeking assurances that Auckland will deliver its part in the country meeting its carbon emission reductions.

Brown is at best lukewarm on the previous council committing to a 64% reduction in transport emissions by 2030, requiring among other things, a halving in driving.

Another fascination from the encounter will be what we hear from the participants in the morning tea event in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

The prime minister routinely does a daily media stand-up and that is likely to be in Auckland sometime during the day.

Brown has avoided the media for 10 days, last speaking to reporters as he entered the council building on the Monday morning after his October 8 election, but his office had arranged his first interview to be with talk radio station Newstalk ZB on Thursday morning.