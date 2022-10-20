Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown makes first public appearance but sidesteps Stuff

Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

Wayne Brown has made his first public appearance as Auckland’s mayor, but shielded by a minder sent specifically to keep Stuff at bay, again declined to be interviewed.

Brown attended a public meeting in the northwestern town of Kumeu, hours after issuing another letter to a council agency head, telling the acting chair of Auckland Transport, Wayne Donnelly, a “complete change in approach” was needed.

Brown has given no media interviews since a brief encounter with reporters on the Monday morning after his October 8 election, and Stuff told his director of communications Matthew Hooton a reporter would attend.

Ahead of Brown’s arrival, a close friend and election campaign manager Chris Matthews turned up, saying he had been sent by Hooton because of Stuff’s attendance and that Brown would not have the “three to four minutes” Stuff sought.

The community meeting started at 7pm with no sign of Brown, and Matthews had to find him and bring him over from a nearby business, saying “he hasn’t got time, he has to go in” as Stuff approached them.

“I’m just here to listen, I’ve got listen,” said Brown as he walked past into St Chads church, where he later briefly addressed the 200-strong audience.

It was the same on his departure nearly two hours later, when Matthews again said “he’s not talking”, although Brown did pause and said he had not yet had a response from AT to his letter, before being led out.

Brown’s media avoidance had nothing to do with being late for the meeting, but is part of a communications strategy, in which his first arranged interview will be on talk radio station Newstalk ZB on Thursday morning.

Stuff, like other media, has repeatedly sought interviews with Brown, and was told on Wednesday evening by Hooton that one would happen “in due course”.

Brown has spent ten days meeting councillors and issuing daily media releases in which he has called for the resignations of all directors of council agencies, and written directives to Ports of Auckland, Watercare, and Auckland Transport, none of whom he has met in person yet.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown (light jacket) with councillor Greg Sayers (striped shirt) at the Kumeu meeting.

His calls have also not been discussed with his new council, which holds the decision-making powers relating to the agencies.

Brown will meet the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, for about half an hour, but as of Wednesday night no plans for the mayor to talk to media afterwards had been revealed.

Ardern will speak later in the day.

The Kumeu meeting drew a big audience to discuss plans by a Strategic Growth alliance comprising Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi, to plan a rapid transit corridor through the rapidly growing township.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Around 200 people were at the Kumeu meeting, upset at plans to demolish more than 50 properties for a transit route

The audience was told the plan would devastate the main street retail and commercial area, wiping out 54 properties, and carving the frontage off a further 50.

Speakers said the uncertainty of when the route would ever be built, meant investment in properties would end, and decay would set in.

Legal action against pending Notice of Requirement letters to property owners is being considered, and pledges to a fighting fund have reached $65,000.

Local interests unveiled their own, alternative future development plan, which would create a new town centre further west on State Highway 16, on land above the current low-lying area, which is at risk of flooding.

Brown spoke for 9 minutes, referring to the “stinking letter” he had sent to AT, and making jibes about NZME writer Simon Wilson.

He described Kumeu as a “rural area out here becoming an urban area and Auckland Council staff aren’t that experienced in that sort of thing”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Kumeu community groups have created a future development plan to counter one put together by the council.

Later, from his seat in the audience, when a local planning consultant Peter Sinton said if the council and Waka Kotahi planners sat down with the community there might be some common sense, Brown quipped “good luck with that”.

Brown gave the community team advice on how to try to delay the issuing of Notices of Requirement, and how to keep their campaign alive.

He said: “I’m not solving your problems just yet, but I’m listening, and I’m not at all surprised you’ve run into things that are not all that sensible.”