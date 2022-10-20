Wayne Brown says meeting with PM was 'friendly and constructive'

Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says his meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was “friendly and constructive”.

The introductory meeting was expected to last around half an hour, with a statement from the mayor’s office describing it as being “a longer-than-expected 40 minutes”.

Brown said “it was clear that he and the Prime Minister share a goal of making life better for Aucklanders”.

Topics included transport, law and order, Three Waters and the future of the Ports of Auckland. In his statement, Brown’s portrayal of the meeting’s detail was broad.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown finds first week 'ponderous, bureaucratic and inefficient'

* Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown makes first public appearance but sidesteps Stuff

* Wayne Brown calls for 'complete change in approach' from Auckland Transport



On transport, where Brown has called for a “complete change in approach” from the council’s agency, it was described as: “Ensuring that council and government transport policy is designed to make it easier to move around the city and that future plans are aligned, including taking into account the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with transport”.

AUCKLAND COUNCIL/Supplied The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the mayoral office with Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown said there was a “united front” on law and order involving “ensuring that council and government agencies are collaborating and working together to provide the maximum effort to crack down on crime in the city”.

There were no specifics on a topic described as updating the Auckland Council (amalgamation) legislation to “ensure the legislation is fit for purpose, including what lessons might be useful for the Government’s Review into the Future for Local Government”.

Similarly, the position on the future of the council-owned Ports of Auckland – which Brown wants largely gone as soon as possible – was “providing certainty for investment and transport planning, by providing clarity on government and council expectations”.

Brown had earlier called for the council and its water company to stop work on the government’s Three Waters reform, but his description of how that conversation went was: “Considering how the government’s desire for improvement in water issues can be achieved given the existing functioning (Auckland Council-owned) Watercare model covering the region”.

Brown had no plans to be interviewed by media about the meeting. However, Ardern held a media stand-up shortly afterwards.

She said her talk with Brown was rather general, but she had suggested her ministers have further talks with him once the structure of Auckland Council was finalised.

She also repeated a claim she made earlier in the week, that rates would continue to rise if Three Waters was halted.

“I made it clear to the mayor that his speculation about Three Waters would see rates go up and I am not going to let that happen.”

Other topics touched on included housing and transport, she said.