Wayne Brown confident Aucklanders, and councillors, back his moves

Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is confident Aucklanders back his moves in office – including calling a halt to Three Waters and urging Auckland Transport to focus more on cars.

The mayor of New Zealand’s biggest city has been busy since being elected on October 8, including meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday.

Brown and Ardern disagree over the government’s Three Waters reform – Brown has urged council-owned company Watercare to continue without it, while Ardern said rates rises of 7% a year would double without the reform.

Brown has also urged Auckland Transport to make a complete change to its approach, focusing on the needs of Aucklanders who rely on roading and car parking.

He also told Ports of Auckland he wanted it to stop importing cars, in a move to return more port land for the public.

But Brown is unrepentant in his business-like straight-talking approach.

In one of few media interviews, he admitted to 1News on Thursday he couldn’t make all of these changes on his own, but he was confident he could get the backing of both councillors and the Auckland public.

“I have a council I’m quite sure are lined up to represent the public’s wishes. The people who elected the council are the same people who elected me and they gave me a clear majority to enact changes to the CCOs [council-controlled organisations].”

Brown said he had the mandate and the ability to make the changes he campaigned on.

“Aucklanders have some experience of me making changes,” he said.

“I’m sure they will be quite happy with me carrying on with the quite clear instructions that I offered to carry out as mayor.”

Brown also refused to answer a question about what would happen if he didn’t get a consensus around the council table, saying he would get it.