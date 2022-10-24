The poster message from MP Chlöe Swarbrick that Wayne Brown can't miss

A bill sticker on Victoria Street West from Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, calling for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to pedestrianise Queen Street.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has unveiled a poster campaign along a walking route taken by city’s mayor Wayne Brown, promoting ideas she hopes he’ll get behind.

The Green Party MP has had the posters which all start “Kia ora Mayor Brown” put in the central city, where Brown lives, including how Swarbrick wants to see Queen Street pedestrianised.

The two-week campaign is running as a reminder of topics the pair talked about when they walked and talked their way to Brown’s mayoral office on Friday morning.

“A productive, constructive and robust progression of what we all should agree on in development and evolution of the city centre,” is how Swarbrick described the posters.

Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

The posters cover five themes, greater environmental protection for the Hauraki Gulf, pedestrianise Queen Street, “fix” nightlife by investing in audience-attracting culture, improve housing affordability by building inside the existing urban area and a call to invest in public transport, walking and cycling.

“The key thing is to get on with the (council’s) City Centre Master plan which would have a massive benefit to the 45,000 residents living there,” said Swarbrick.

Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick has put up posters with messages for mayor Wayne Brown

The MP, who like Brown lives near Karangahape Road, said the posters had a dual purpose of being a reminder for the mayor, but also raising issues of strong concern to Aucklanders.

Swarbrick cut her political teeth in a run for the Auckland mayoralty in 2016 where she finished third, and was elected to Parliament in 2017 as a Green list MP, winning the Auckland Central seat in 2020.

She has found common ground in some areas with the 76-year old businessman, both wanting the council-owned Ports of Auckland to vacate the city waterfront, though how is a moot point.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown met with Auckland Central and Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick

Her walk with the mayor, and a subsequent chat in his office was the first of two on the day for Brown, who later met ACT leader and Epsom MP David Seymour.