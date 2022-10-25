Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants less paperwork, more local control

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has urged his fellow council politicians to get out and deliver what was promised to their communities during the run-up to October’s election.

In a speech to the first post-election gathering of the city’s 170 elected members, Brown also said he wanted less report-writing for elected members and more power and spending discretion devolved to local boards.

The mayor called for clear discretionary budgets that the 21 local boards would have sole power to spend – suggesting a bigger sum than is currently provided. However, he provided no detail.

Brown’s speech to the elected member symposium at the Aotea Centre listed changes he wants to the way Auckland Council’s decision-makers work, without being clear how things would be different.

READ MORE:

* As the mayoral election dust settles, which Aucklanders should be listened to?

* Jacinda Ardern's plan to get Wayne Brown on side

* Wayne Brown confident Aucklanders, and councillors, back his moves



“I want every council committee to have clear decision-making powers, with decisions passed upwards [to the governing body] when required by law and in exceptional circumstances, when big strategic calls or financial decisions demand it,” Brown said.

If this did mean more decisions finalised at major committees, it would increase the influence of Independent Maori Statutory Board members, who in the past sat on all committees but not the full council.

“You might even find the mayor saying, ‘I support the committee’s right to make the decision, even if I don’t agree with it,’” Brown said.

He called on elected members to be “out there in public” advocating for communities, for what was promised on the election trail, and for what they were going to deliver.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has met his 169 fellow local politicians for the first time. (File photo)

“I am not going to get in your way,” he told the gathering.

“Local boards should decide things like whether your shopping villages are to keep, lose or expand your car parks – not Auckland Transport,” he said, without explaining whether that might slow down the improved bus priority he has called for.

Brown wanted to cull the volume of paperwork reaching councillors, saying the governing body was given 12,475 pages of reading by council officers in the three months to the October 8 election.

It was not made clear whether all of this was required reading.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown at his election launch in March.

Like the paperwork cull, Brown underlined his push for rigorous budget control: “‘Less is more’ is my mantra,” he said, reviving a 2016 campaign slogan of his predecessor, Phil Goff.

But while urging the politicians to pursue their own promises, he also called on their support for the major areas he would focus on.

“My vision is for change – particularly in the sense that we should focus, first, on delivering what is under way before getting distracted by the next grand scheme. My vision is to reduce congestion on the roads and improve transport services overall,” he said.

Brown called for the council-controlled agencies to come “back under control” with “greater accountability” against clearer and more specific measures, without saying how that would be different from the status quo.

The mayor has called for the boards of Eke Panuku, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Auckland Transport (AT) to resign, though only the chairperson of AT has opted to do so.

Brown has yet to agree to an interview with Stuff.

The new council will be sworn in at a ceremony on Friday evening and has its first formal meeting at the start of November.