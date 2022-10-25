Pauline Cotter appointed deputy mayor at first meeting for new Christchurch council

New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger outlines his plans for his first term.

Fourth-term councillor Pauline Cotter has been appointed Christchurch’s deputy mayor at council’s inaugural meeting, despite her challenger for the Innes ward calling for a recount of the votes.

On Tuesday, the Christchurch City Council met for the first time since the local body elections, where the new set of councillors were sworn in, before new mayor Phil Mauger’s second-in-command was picked.

The 17-person council has six new members this term – Tyla Harrison-Hunt in Riccarton, Victoria Henstock in Papanui, Mark Peters in Hornby, Andrei Moore in Halswell, Tyrone Fields in Banks Peninsula, and Kelly Barber in Burwood.

Mauger appointed Cotter as deputy mayor.

Cotter was sworn in onto the council for what will be her fourth term, despite election opponent Ali Jones seeking a recount.

Cotter defeated Jones by just 16 votes according to final local body election results.

The first results released on October 8, had Jones in the lead by 46 votes, but the following day preliminary results gave Cotter an 11-vote advantage.

Stuff Pauline Cotter defeated Ali Jones by just 16 votes according to the final local body election results.

Jones then made an application for a recount. A District Court judge must decide if a recount will be done.

Christchurch City Council electoral officer Jo Daly said the court has indicated a decision on the recount was likely to be made after November 2.

Daly said Cotter was declared the winner of the seat and that stands unless the court decides there are grounds to proceed with a recount and that recount leads to a different result.

At the meeting, Cotter said she was looking forward to representing Innes and the people of Ōtautahi.

She and Mauger had different approaches and skill-sets, she said, something that was reflected around the council table.

“The first step is to identify common ground, things we can agree on about an issue.”

The rest could be worked through and compromised on, she said.

Cotter promised to look at all decisions through a climate lens that helps address the “unprecedented threat of climate change”.

Stuff Christchurch's six new city councillors, clockwise from top-left: Victoria Henstock, Tyrone Fields, Andrei Moore, Tyla Harrison-Hunt, Mark Peters and Kelly Barber.

Mauger was sworn in as the city’s new mayor, after a narrow win over his nearest rival, former health board boss David Meates.

The 64-year-old takes over from Lianne Dalziel, who decided last year not to stand for a fourth term.

Mauger said he had already met with his fellow councillors to talk about how they could work in cohesion going forward.

“We must all be pulling the rope in the same direction to get the best results for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.”

Mauger said they needed to show people they could have confidence their new council could do the job, and vowed to make sure Christchurch was not forgotten by central government.

“We will make our city the best place to live, work and play in New Zealand.

“Let’s get on with the job.”

Mauger also presented his wife Christine with the official mayoress chains, making her the first to wear them in at least nine years, he said.