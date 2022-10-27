Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's first media conference since taking office

After almost three weeks in the job, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown held his first media conference on Thursday, alongside his newly unveiled deputy Desley Simpson.

Earlier on Thursday, Brown named his deputy mayor as Ōrākei ward councillor Desley Simpson.

Brown opened his press conference with praise for Simpson, describing her as “universally admired for her integrity, professionalism and loyalty, and her ability to get things done through the council bureaucracy and committee processes”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown with his new deputy, Desley Simpson.

Walking into the room and seeing the throng of media, Brown’s first response was “good lord”, before thanking media for being there: “It’s lovely to see you all here, fancy that?”

He said Simpson “is overwhelmingly supported by members of the new Governing Body, who I have been working with and consulting with over the last three weeks”.

“Desley and I are going to be a great team,” he said.

Simpson served in a senior role as the chairperson of the council’s finance and performance committee for two terms under the previous mayor, Phil Goff.

She described herself and Brown as “very different people” but said they would work together as a team to “make Auckland even better”.

Simpson said she was excited to be working closely with the mayor on delivering his “mandate for change”.

“I back the mayor’s strong stance on issues, including delivering more efficiencies and savings to keep rates as low as possible,” she said.

Brown has yet to name those who will chair the committee structure he will introduce, a task traditionally done on the Monday before the Governing Body assembles for the first time – which this year would be on Monday, October 31.

Brown said he planned to appoint committees and chairpersons “over the next week or so”.

He only met with one of the councillors yesterday, so he “wouldn’t make any strong decisions until everyone had the opportunity to say something to me”.

When asked whether this would slow down council business, Brown said: “No, I don’t think so.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

“If you want to make strong, steady progress, you’ve got to set out the groundwork to ensure the people are happy and will come with you.”

Brown was asked by media what his media strategy was, and when and if he would be more available to the press.

He said he was “very busy” and did not “have the time to respond to all the requests for interviews”.

Brown said his media team had been issuing lots of statements every day about “what we’re doing and where we’re going”.

However, his first priority was to be available to elected members and the “many layers” of management and council-controlled organisations, and there was a “fair clamour for my time”.