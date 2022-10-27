Deputy mayor Desley Simpson confirms interest expressed in Auckland's port

After almost three weeks in the job, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown held his first media conference on Thursday, alongside his newly unveiled deputy Desley Simpson.

Auckland’s new deputy mayor has confirmed an expression of interest had been submitted to the council, relating to the future of its company Ports of Auckland.

Desley Simpson was named in the role by mayor Wayne Brown on Thursday, and in a 15-minute media appearance confirmed there was a process under way, which Brown said was news to him.

News emerged during Tuesday on interest by Dubai-based DP World, possibly in buying the operations of the council-owned port company – an idea immediately ruled out by Brown.

Simpson was reluctant to discuss it in a media conference with Brown.

“I’d have to come back to you on that,” she said initially.

When asked whether it was news to her on Thursday, Simpson said: “There was an expression of interest given to council and it has to go through a process.”

In response to a question about when the interest surfaced, she said: “I don’t know, they are confidential –I can’t remember.”

Brown himself wants to extract a better cash return for the council from the port, and called for the vehicle import business to go elsewhere, freeing up land for public use.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown with his newly named deputy Desley Simpson on Thursday.

He ruled out any deal on the port, even though the council itself has yet to assemble, and rejected it as having any financial value to the council.

“They [council officers] would be most unwise to look at that, that’s the sort of thing that people who don’t understand business might think is sensible, but that’s not going to happen – it’s off the agenda, don’t worry about that,” he said.

Stuff sought clarification from the council on any bid that might have been expressed to it, over the port.

It said there had been no “bid”, and: “Any unsolicited bids go through a process with a council staff evaluation team first.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown meeting the media with his new deputy Desley Simpson.

“Anything that doesn’t progress does not get sent further, including to those identified above. If any approach is deemed significant, it is reported to the appropriate council committee but any bid details are not shared, just an outline,” said Jazz Singh, the general manager of procurement.

In their relationship as mayor and deputy, Simpson described herself and Brown as very different people.

“We’re not short of knowing where the mayor is coming from, I’m more conciliatory – is that the word,” said Simpson.

“He has very obvious ideas – it’s my job to help him populate those ideas around the elected members.”

Brown made his first general media appearance after almost three weeks in the job, saying he intended to continue providing information in written form, and made no promises about his future media availability.

Asked whether he would say more about his intentions for the boards of council agencies, which he’d previously call on to resign, Brown said he would have more to say in coming weeks.