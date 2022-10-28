Horrell retains Environment Southland chairmanship

Councillor Nicol Horrell, left, has been retained as the chairman of Environment Southland after councillor Robert Guyton, right, dropped his bid for the position.

Nicol Horrell has retained the chairmanship of Environment Southland for a third term, after councillor Robert Guyton dropped his bid for the position.

But the vote for the position of deputy chairperson was decided by a straw pole after votes for Lyndal Ludlow and Jeremy McPhail were tied at six-all around the council chamber.

Ludlow drew the short straw, giving McPhail the position in his third term with the regional council.

Horrell told councillors it would be his last term as chairman as he was unanimously voted in.

He gave 100% commitment to the position and would continue to until his last day, he said.

“The next three years are going to be challenging.”

He listed water quality, climate change and carbon farming as significant challenges for Southland and the regional council.

Speaking before the regional council’s 12th inaugural meeting on Friday, Guyton said he had ‘’tested the water but didn’t get a deluge of support.’’

“I tried to get the numbers but I wasn’t able to drum them up,’’ he said.

“In discussion with Nicol we’ve discussed some of the things I wanted to see which was a type of co-governance which I am very happy with.’’

Horrell was nominated for the chairman position by councillor Neville Cook, who said the council had six years of Horrell’s leadership. He had been cohesive and had represented the council well, Cook said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Councillor Jeremy McPhail draws a straw after a vote for the position of deputy chair was tied at six each for him and councillor Lyndal Ludlow. McPhail drew the longest straw, which gave him the position.

Five new councillors were also sworn onto the council, after being welcomed to the chamber by Murihiku representatives from Ngai Tahu.

Environment Southland staff also performed a waiata to welcome the new councillors and their supporters.

Newcomers in the Invercargill-Rakiura constituency are Phil Morrison, and Maurice Rodway, who was a former regional councillor from 2007 to 2019.

Alastair Gibson was elected to the Eastern-Dome regional constituency, Jon Pemberton to the Southern constituency and Paul Evans will represent Fiordland constituency.