Watch: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown targets $25m head office cut in grim first speech

Auckland’s fifth council since amalgamation, led by its third mayor Wayne Brown, is being sworn in at a public ceremony at the city’s town hall.

The event is being streamed live at the top of this file. Refresh the page if it’s not working for you.

A feature of the evening is the inaugural speech by Wayne Brown, in which he has said he will provide some pointers of the direction he will take the council.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayor Wayne Brown pledged to make cuts to the council budget, saying a “fiscal storm” was upon the city.

In his speech, Brown said a “fiscal storm” coming Aucklanders’ way has begun, and has used it as a scene-setter for unprecedented restructuring at Auckland Council.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's media strategy: Read my words

* Deputy mayor Desley Simpson confirms interest expressed in Auckland's port

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's slow reveal of what 'change and fix' might look like



In Brown’s rather downbeat inaugural speech to an audience at the Town Hall, the new mayor said the storm had been building for 12 years, and: “I’m sad to say, the wind and the rain is already here.”

At the ceremonial swearing-in of the new council Brown built on one of his election campaign themes, that a cocktail of economic woes will hit the city and country next year, and the council must respond.

“It can’t be achieved by asking people to pay another dollar to visit the zoo,” said Brown.

“The reality is that big, major, restructuring and savings are needed, for the first time since the Super City began 12 years ago – and it needs to happen fast.”

“Some [Aucklanders] are going to be at risk of losing all their savings, and perhaps their homes,” he told the audience.

Brown said one target would be to cut around $25 million out of the council “headquarters”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s new mayor Wayne Brown approaches the stage at the council swearing in ceremony at Auckland Town Hall.

He said the same approach needed to be taken to every part of the council, its agencies and the port company.

“We need to apply the test: ‘Less is more’ – and ask ourselves, about every activity and line of expenditure: ‘If we stop doing this, would anyone notice?’

The new mayor pointed to an upside in his otherwise gloomy forecast.

“We have been given an opportunity, forced by circumstance, to reimagine Auckland Council, and to act fast, put it on a much more sustainable footing, for this year, the three years ahead, and beyond.”

Brown’s first major task will be to shape his proposal for the 2023 annual budget, which is normally prepared just before Christmas, then refined for consultation in the early part of the following year.

“Let us all celebrate tonight – let’s fix Auckland, together,” he concluded.

The two-hour ceremony includes entertainment, and the swearing-in of each of the 20 councillors and mayor.