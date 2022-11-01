After weeks as a one-man band, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is now council conductor

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

ANALYSIS: When the curtain rises on the fifth Auckland Council on November 1, the focus shifts away from mayor Wayne Brown and on to the 20 councillors who collectively hold the real power.

Brown has had the stage to himself for three weeks, delivering a carefully managed series of written public statements and letters to council agencies, aimed at portraying him as the Mr Fix-it that his sales pitch through the election campaign promised – and avoiding real media engagement.

The councillors have kept their heads down, shying away from public comment, as they met and weighed up a mayor who has been largely unknown to them.

Too much time has been spent trying to work out whether Brown has a bankable majority around the council.

It is so finely balanced that the numbers could shift issue by issue, and dependent on how well the mayor – or more importantly, his deputy Desley Simpson – can do the cat-herding required to build a majority on the big issues.

An early question will be on what those “big issues” are.

Brown has built up a scenario which became the only theme of his brief inaugural speech on Friday night at the Town Hall: the “fiscal storm” looming which he believes demands big, rapid, but carefully chosen cost-cutting.

It had the appearance of a strategy – to make a crisis-driven restructure proposed by Brown become the over-riding consideration for councillors.

Not even mentioned in his speech were the words “climate change” one of the biggest challenges facing the planet, and its component parts which include Auckland.

The previous council built up a bow-wave of decisions, actions and initial funding to make the reduction of greenhouse gases – and shifting transport behaviour – a key focus.

Brown has sounded indifferent on transport mode-shift, and if anything sounds pro-driving.

He has expressed views on why he thinks councillors need to acknowledge his mandate, and vote accordingly.

In the written media releases which have dominated his media strategy, the wording talks of a team of 21-plus, acknowledging the role of councillors, members of the Independent Māori Statutory Board and local boards.

However, in his only media conference since moving into the council headquarters, Brown in his own words, wrongly opined that councillors should remember that the same voters that elected them, also voted for Brown.

A day later, a detailed voting breakdown showed Brown failed to “win” 13 of the 32 voting subdivisions, and that seven councillors were voted in by communities who favoured Efeso Collins for mayor.

Unlike Brown’s ill-at-ease delivery of his speech at the Town Hall, many councillors – especially the new ones – displayed passion and pride in the roles their communities have entrusted them with.

Brown has set himself a big to-do list, even before moving in he wanted the directors of three council agencies to resign within weeks, and commissioned work to try to release a further wharf from the port, for public use.

His inauguration speech call for a $25 million cost-cut inside the council headquarters will also ruffle feathers, equating to hundreds of jobs if other forms of savings can’t be found.

Now the game changes. The rest of council and the 21 local boards have their part to play and the mayor Wayne Brown becomes the band leader, rather than a one-man band.

From here on, it’s about what the mayor has called the team of 21-plus.