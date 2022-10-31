Government 'open to change' as coalition of mayors pushes new vision for water reforms

Mayors from Waimakariri, Auckland and Christchurch have proposed a new alternative to the government's Three Waters.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is willing to make tweaks to improve water reforms after a coalition of mayors launched an alternative version of the proposed Three Waters overhaul.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon lined up with Auckland’s Wayne Brown and Christchurch’s Phil Mauger in Auckland on Monday afternoon and are seeking further support over how local body water supply operations should be reformed.

A key feature of their plan for regional water organisations is that they would be owned and governed by the participating councils, with co-governance to be determined by each body.

The new plan would allow regions to decide how big their new entities would be, rather than the four regional entities proposed nationwide.

“The new proposal would maintain crucial aspects of central government’s existing plan, including the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, while maintaining local ownership, control and accountability and allowing for meaningful roles for mana whenua,” the Brown and Mauger said in a statement.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the mayors – supported by Manawatū’s mayor – set out why they had come together on the plan.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown presented their alternative Three Waters proposal on Monday.

“This matter is too important to transcend party politics and elections,” Gordon said.

“It’s time for the old divisive argument to end and for a new consensus to begin ... we are not against reform, there is just a better way to go about it and that's what we’ve outlined today.”

One of the key topics on the proposal has been co-governance and how all stakeholders would run Three Waters.

Mauger and Gordon said they were not opposed to co-governance but Brown would not explicitly say the same.

RNZ It's not a new concept, but naysayers are being urged to get on board with it.

Auckland Council’s current position acknowledges the need for reform, but it opposes the city having only a minority vote on the new northern entity when it is likely contribute more than 90% of the assets.

Brown on Monday rejected the view of Watercare’s past chief executive that Auckland Council would be better off not having the company on its books, as it would allow both to borrow more without exceeding debt limits.

“[Watercare] represents a major asset for Auckland Council. It is accountable to the people of Auckland through its council. Under the proposed model it would have lost the connection with the people. Accountability would be lost,” Brown said.

The three mayors said they told their councils about their declaration of support on Monday morning.

They are now seeking the support of other mayors around the country before they take their proposal to the Government.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says the declaration is about solving the “difficult problem” of the country’s water systems.

While the Government could pass the legislation in its current form, Gordon said he hoped the announcement encouraged legislators to “pause”.

Brown said the declaration was about solving the “difficult problem” of the national water systems without dividing people.

He said people had been “casting about” for a solution that wouldn’t be overturned at the election, so there should be no surprises that something had been developed.

In response to the proposal, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was open to making “refinements and changes that improve the reforms here, that are just so necessary”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayor of Waimakariri Dan Gordon says the mayors want consensus not division on managing the nation's water.

“But our bottom line is we don't want to change those matters which are focused on keeping cost of living in check.

“Without reform, ratepayers will see increases in their water bills.”

Ardern said the Government’s “complete and utter focus” was to ensure no increased costs for ratepayers beyond current projections, warning for some areas it could be dire.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government would consider matters the mayors have raised, adding “some of the areas we've traversed already, but the most important thing is that the dialogue on this particular challenge remains open”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta say they are open to changes to Three Waters but want to ensure ratepayers will not see increases beyond current projections.

Brown has been personally opposed to Three Waters, calling it a “dumb idea” at election campaign meetings, but has said he would not return the $127 million early payment the Government intends to make to the council and which is built into this year’s budget.

The mayors sent a copy of their proposal to the Government shortly before releasing it publicly.

Brown, after a meeting with the local government minister Nanaia Mahuta on October 26, said Auckland’s opposition “did not mean he and Auckland Council are opposed to any change to the current system”.

The mayor had earlier written to his council and the water company Watercare, calling for an end to work on Three Waters, and asking how much ratepayers money had been spent on it.

The reply from both was that the Government had met the costs of work done on the proposed reforms.

Support from the regions

The proposal for an alternative model of water reform was welcomed by a number of councils around the country, particularly in the South Island, where smaller councils have a number of concerns about the Government’s model.

In Christchurch, Mauger’s alliance with Brown and Gordon received a mixed reaction from city councillors, who also had little warning about its existence.

James Gough, a supporter of Mauger during the recent election, said the new approach was “constructive and sensible”.

He supported the move, even though the new proposal had not been discussed by the council.

“A mayor is elected to lead and that is exactly what he's done,” he said.

But Sara Templeton said she had yet to look through the new proposal because councillors only received an email about it at 12.50pm on Monday – 10 minutes before it was released publicly.

“I’m disappointed that we had not had a chance to discuss it first as a council.”

Hurunui mayor Marie Black said the different vision for water management was a good step in the right direction.

Grey district mayor Tania Gibson said the new proposal maintained crucial aspects of the Government’s existing plan, while maintaining local ownership, control and accountability, and allowing for meaningful roles for mana whenua.

“[The] three waters argument has divided local government and this proposal may bring us together collaboratively,” Gibson said.

“It’s hard to ignore the two largest cities in New Zealand, and I really hope our Government are listening.”

Westland district mayor Helen Lash also supported the proposal, saying the council had been concerned it would not be well serviced by a larger entity.

“I agree that there are better ways to achieve positive results for water reform and I think this is a very good, viable start.”

Lash said any decisions made by the Government needed to be long-term and not at risk of “political play-offs after an election”.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton was unavailable for comment, but a council spokesperson said the full council would need to see the proposal and discuss it collectively.

In South Canterbury, Timaru district mayor Nigel Bowen, Mackenzie district mayor Anne Munro and Waimate district mayor Craig Rowley have all backed the alternative version.

However, Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said she would not be joining the coalition “at this stage”.

Whanau said she was “broadly in favour” of the Three Waters reforms and her preference was to work with central government directly.