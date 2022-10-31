Live: Auckland and Christchurch mayors front over Three Waters alternative

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown has teamed up with his Christchurch counterpart to try to launch a new version of the Government’s proposed Three Waters reforms.

Brown and Christchurch’s Phil Mauger have gained the backing of Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, and are seeking further support for how local body water supply operations should be reformed.

A key feature of their plan for Regional Water Organisations (RWO) is that they would be owned and governed by the participating councils, and not by a co-governance body, as in the Government plan.

The new plan would allow regions to decide how big their new entities would be, rather than the four regional entities proposed nationwide.

“The new proposal would maintain crucial aspects of central government’s existing plan, including the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, while maintaining local ownership, control and accountability and allowing for meaningful roles for mana whenua,” the two mayors said in a statement.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown at a debate during his election campaign (File photo)

Auckland Council’s current position is to acknowledge the need for reform, but opposes the city having only a minority vote on the new northern entity when it is likely contribute more than 90% of the assets.

Brown on Monday rejected the view of Watercare’s past chief executive that Auckland Council would be better off not having the company on its books, as it would allow both to borrow more, without exceeding debt limits.

“[Watercare] represents a major asset for Auckland Council. It is accountable to the people of Auckland through its council. Under the proposed model it would have lost the connection with the people. Accountability would be lost,” said Brown.

Brown has been personally opposed to Three Waters, calling it a “dumb idea” at election campaign meetings, but has said he would not return the $127 million early payment the government intends to make to the council and which is built into this year’s budget.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown with his new deputy Desley Simpson. (File photo)

The pair want to end what they call a divisive debate, and seek new consensus for reform of the local body water supply sector.

“Not everything in central government’s current plan is wrong, and we have included all the aspects of it that we believe can meet the all-important consensus test,” said Brown.

They sent a copy of their proposal to the Government shortly before releasing it publicly.

Four days earlier, Brown’s deputy Desley Simpson described her position on the reforms as: “I am looking forward to working with the mayor and councillors in opposing Three Waters in its current form.”

Brown, after a meeting with the local government minister Nanaia Mahuta on October 26, said Auckland’s opposition “did not mean he and Auckland Council are opposed to any change to the current system”.

The mayor had earlier written to his council and the water company Watercare, calling for an end to work on Three Waters, and asking how much ratepayers money had been spent on it.

The reply from both was that the government had met the costs of work done on the proposed reforms.