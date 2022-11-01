Auckland mayor sprang Three Waters alternative on council with 8 minutes' notice

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown discuss when they told their councillors of their Three Waters plan.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown gave the 20 councillors he leads just 8 minutes’ notice he was going public with backing for an alternative to the Government’s Three Waters reform.

Brown and his Christchurch city counterpart Phil Mauger have joined efforts started by Waimakariri’s Dan Gordon and Manawatu’s Helen Worboys, for a different approach to merging local body water operations.

The “mayoral declaration” wants the Government to negotiate a new model, with regions deciding how big their mergers should be, and with ownership remaining in the hands of the councils.

Brown, Gordon and Mauger launched the declaration in Auckland on Monday afternoon, describing it as trying to reach a consensus, and end the division which might threaten the Government’s reforms depending on next year's elections.

While Gordon said he told his councillors last Friday that he was flying to Auckland for the discussion, Brown broke the news to the 20 ward councillors by email, just minutes before the group issued a joint public statement.

Brown, in written statements over the past week, has talked of leading a “Team of 21-plus” but defended the short notice when asked by Stuff.

“I don’t think they could have been told much further [in advance] because this is when it happens – we told the Government about the same time,” said Brown.

The mayoral declaration retains many of the features of Three Waters, except for its proposed creation of new co-governance boards to manage the four big regional water suppliers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon (left) Auckland’s Wayne Brown, his deputy Desley Simpson and Christchurch’s

Each of the mayors’ proposed Regional Water Operations (RWO) would be required to negotiate with local mana whenua on the role they would play.

Gordon and Mauger said they were open to co-governance, while Brown sounded sympathetic but was less clear.

Their model addresses some of the major concerns expressed by the previous Auckland Council, notably that it would contribute more than 90% of the assets, but have only a minority voice.

The former chief executive of Auckland’s Watercare, Raveen Jaduram, had said both the company and the council would be better off under changed ownership which took it off the council’s “books”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown at the announcement of an alternative plan to the government’s Three Waters.

Jaduram, who resigned in 2020, said Watercare’s ability to borrow and invest at the level required was constrained by being under Auckland Council’s self-imposed borrowing limits.

Brown however said “it’s yet to be explained to me how our best CCO [council-controlled organisation] would be improved with 40 new Northland ones, and vice versa”.

The announcement also took Christchurch city councillors by surprise, with fve backing the alternative and Mauger’s role in it.

Councillor James Gough, a supporter of Mauger during the recent election, said the new approach was “constructive and sensible”.

But councillor Sara Templeton said she only received an email about the proposal at 12.50pm on Monday – 10 minutes before it was released.

“I’m disappointed that we had not had a chance to discuss it first as a council,” she said.

The Auckland mayor will sit around the table formally for the first time with the 20 councillors on Tuesday, for the conclusion of their inauguration meeting – largely consisting of maiden speeches.

Aucklan Council will begin formal business in public session on November 10.