Stuart Bryant re-elected as deputy mayor of Tasman District Council

Tasman District Council Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant has been re-elected as deputy mayor for the 2022-25 term.

Experienced Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant has been re-elected deputy mayor of Tasman District Council for a second triennium.

The unanimous vote came on Tuesday, during a reconvened inaugural meeting of the council for the 2022-25 term. It was adjourned last Thursday after the elected members took their oaths of office at Te Āwhina Marae in Motueka.

Bryant was first elected as deputy mayor after the 2019 local election, a role previously filled by the-then newly elected mayor Tim King.

The pair both joined the council during the 1998-01 term – Bryant in June 1999 after winning a byelection held to fill the vacancy left by the death of councillor Murray Borlase.

READ MORE:

* Tasman District Council elected members take oaths of office on marae

* Councillor-elect Jo Ellis' 16-year apprenticeship comes to fruition

* Tasman elects Stuart Bryant as deputy mayor, scraps casting vote



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The large Lakes-Murchison ward stretches from Murchison, pictured above, to the alpine village of St Arnaud and across to Tapawera.

After the vote on Tuesday, Bryant said he was honoured and humbled to be elected deputy mayor again.

King chose not​ to exercise his power under the Local Government Act to appoint a deputy mayor and instead moved that Bryant be elected by the councillors.

Second-term councillor Christeen Mackenzie seconded the motion, saying she appreciated the work Bryant had done over the past term.

Mackenzie was deputy chairperson of the council’s operations committee for the 2019-22 term while Bryant was chairperson.

“I’ve certainly seen how hard you’ve worked and the leadership role that you’ve played, so I’m really very happy to second it,” she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Bryant, left, is congratulated by mayor Tim King after being elected as deputy mayor for the first time in 2019. The pair will again lead Tasman District Council for the 2022-25 term.

King tipped it would be a “particularly challenging” three years.

“Stuart also represents an extremely large chunk of the district with a huge amount of area to cover and a significant number of challenges and issues that we will face are going to impact on those rural communities quite significantly,” King said.

Bryant is the sole representative for Lakes-Murchison ward, which is the largest and least populated of the five wards in Tasman district. Stretching from Murchison, near the Tasman district border with the West Coast, to the alpine village of St Arnaud and across to Tapawera, the ward has many rural residents.

King said for a lot of central Government reform such as Significant Natural Areas and replacement legislation for the Resource Management Act “those relationships [with rural communities] are going to be absolutely crucial”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tasman district mayor Tim King has been returned for a second term. He outlines some of the challenges ahead for Tasman District Council. Video first published on October 8, 2022.

With King back in the top job and Bryant as his deputy, it means there is experience and continuity in key leadership roles within the governance body as the future of local government itself comes under review.

Elected members on Thursday are due to establish a structure of committees, subcommittees, and joint committees for 2022-25 term during the first ordinary meeting of the council, which is scheduled to start at 9.30am in the council chamber at Richmond.