Auckland's mayor calls the city's public transport 'a crisis'

Transport Minister Michael Wood announces a $61 million Government effort boost bus driver pay to $30 an hour for urban drivers, and $28 an hour for regional drivers.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says the city faces a “public transport crisis” with years of rail track disruption and the scrapping of 1000 bus services a day due to a driver shortage.

Brown wants all the parties involved to go onto an “emergency footing” laying the blame largely with the government, KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi.

The mayor has offered no solutions, but said all at the council and Auckland Transport (AT) needed to focus on the immediate problems and not “fanciful projects that will never happen” – naming Light Rail as one.

Brown’s comment came a day after Auckland Transport announced it was scrapping around 1000 services a day, rather than continuing to cancel at short notice up to 15% of weekday services, due to a lack of 500 drivers.

The other part of Brown’s “crisis” call is the extended disruption facing rail services as Kiwirail accelerates a deferred maintenance catch-up and other upgrades, meaning some lines will be closed for months, from Christmas and through 2023.

“Aucklanders should not and will not accept two years of rail disruptions and ongoing cuts to bus services, and our transport agencies must do much better,” Brown said.

“Over the next two years, we also have major events like the Fifa World Cup and concerts and festivals that Aucklanders want to get to using the train or bus, to enjoy now that Covid restrictions are behind us,” he said.

Brown laid blame on KiwiRail, which is responsible for rail track maintenance, and the immigration minister Michael Wood for “not letting bus drivers into the country”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown chairing the first meeting of his council.

On Sunday, Wood announced government funding of $61 million nationwide to lift bus driver wages across the country to around $30 an hour in major urban areas.

Wood said at that salary level, bus drivers would become eligible for consideration for work visas, which was not the case now.

Brown said he supported Auckland Transport’s decision to no longer advertise bus services for which buses weren’t available, “in the interests of clarity and reality”.

The new mayor has not yet met the leaderships of any council agencies, including AT – despite calling for the resignations of all their directors.

Brown told Stuff he might meet them “soonish”.