Centre-right loses prized control of Auckland board in dramatic inaugural meeting

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25m of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

The centre-right’s highest-profile victory in Auckland, after the mayoralty, has unravelled in a dramatic inaugural meeting of the central city Waitematā Local Board.

Genevieve Sage of the majority Communities and Residents (C&R) team broke ranks to be elected as chair backed by left-leaning minority City Vision (CV), after two coin tosses to break deadlocks and a noisy walkout by some in the audience.

The outcome of the occasionally rowdy meeting, meant C&R lost its highly-prized 4-3 majority on a board that was previously held 6-1 by the left.

Sage said she made the move to create “a balanced board that gets things done” but a C&R supporter at the meeting, Jo Malcolm described it as “traitorous”.

READ MORE:

* From speedbumps to equity: Auckland councillors' maiden speeches

* New voting detail shows mayor Wayne Brown lost the west and south

* As the mayoral election dust settles, which Aucklanders should be listened to?



The highest-polling candidate on the board, C&R’s Sarah Trotman said manoeuvring had been going on for weeks, and there would be consequences.

“She (Sage) will be out of C&R in a week, and if she’s not, I will be,” said Trotman after the Wednesday night meeting, and expected a party meeting next week to review Sage’s membership.

The Waitematā Local Board includes the city centre and waterfront, and is a high-profile body, with the meeting attracting the deputy mayor and six councillors, along with local MPs Chloe Swarbrick and David Seymour, and business representatives.

Todd Niall/Stuff Genevieve Sage is sworn in to the Waitematā Local Board, watched by fellow team member Sarah Trotman.

The political manoeuvres began early when CV veteran Richard Northey proposed deferring the election of chair and deputy chair for a week, but with votes tied, the move was lost.

The division was heightened by the absence of one CV member Anahera Rawiri, meaning every vote was deadlocked 3-3.

Some in the audience became vocal when nominations for chairperson were called and C&R’s Sage got three votes, hers and the two present City Vision members, level-pegging with C&R’s Greg Moyle.

A coin toss secured the role for Sage, and a second coin toss was needed putting Moyle in ahead of CV’s Alex Bonham.

The meeting was on the verge of being suspended and security called after community activist Lisa Prager ignored requests to remain quiet.

About a dozen people staged a walkout, and Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick stood alongside Sage in support, as the departees shouted at the newly-elected chair.

“Things got grossly and unnecessarily toxic in there this afternoon,” Swarbrick said afterwards.

Todd Niall/Stuff Newly-elected Waitematā Local Board chair Genevieve Sage, flanked by husband Michael and Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick (right) as she was heckled by the audience.

City Vision’s Northey said Sage had approached the group weeks earlier to try to arrange support, and Trotman said Sage was not considered by C&R to be chair or deputy material.

“Gen was the only C&R person who thought (CV’s) Alex Bonham should be her deputy, and she’s been a good hard-working member,” said Northey, acknowledging Sage stood for things not backed by CV, such as moving the port, and wanting a waterfront stadium built.

Later she said she “just wanted a functioning, really effective board”, which she believed was what C&R supporters had voted for.

C&R/Supplied C&R Waitematā Local Board candidates for the 2022 election from left Len Ward, Greg Moyle, Genevieve Sage, Chris Severne, Allan Matson and Sarah Trotman.

”I can see there’s going to be a bit of rough weather ahead, but I hope in a very short amount of time, that rough weather clears and we can see a nice horizon,’ said Sage.

Trotman acknowledged the outcome in Waitematā was a blow for C&R after celebrating a win: “It was a huge success in Auckland and we were all buoyed up on that, and were finally in a position to control the board.”

Sage had been the only C&R member on the CV-dominated board by the end of the last term, and in her 2022 candidate profile had criticised the majority left-leaning group.

The election swing away from the left also played out at ward level in Watematā and Gulf, with City Vision sitting councillor Pippa Coom, defeated by her former CV colleague Mike Lee who she ousted in 2019, but who came back with C&R backing.