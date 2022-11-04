Auckland Council organisations push back on Wayne Brown's criticisms

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25m of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

Two council organisations which have become favourite targets of the mayor Wayne Brown, have moved to set the record straight after he made public pokes at their financial performance.

Brown had publicly accused the council property and urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku of being “unable or unwilling to clearly state how much it costs Aucklanders in net terms every year, or why it needs to be subsidised at all”.

In his inauguration speech Brown focused on $51 million in two Ports of Auckland (POAL) annual reports, suggesting it might be unnecessary spending that should be returned to Aucklanders.

The most recent poke at Eke Panuku occurred following a Wednesday briefing for the mayor and all councillors, by the city’s council-controlled organisations (CCOs).

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown warms to council agencies after first encounter

* Efeso Collins says his skin colour cost him 20,000 votes in Auckland mayoral race

* Less pay for top councillors as Auckland mayor Wayne Brown 'spreads jam further'



Brown said in a statement that he found the “briefings from the chairs, chief executives and officers all a bit underwhelming”.

Eke Panuku had been a favourite target of Brown’s on his election campaign, calling it a property developer that he would stop funding.

The criticism inspired a petition and billboard advertising from activists the Auckland Ratepayers Alliance to “De-fund Panuku”.

The award-winning agency, in a detailed reply to the mayor on Thursday, said “Eke Panuku earns more for council than it spends – this financial year we will bring in at least $153.2m versus expenditure of $150.3m”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown launching his election campaign to “Fix Auckland” (File photo)

The detailed breakdown of its activities is taken from its public accounts, and largely repeats a similar response to mayoral criticism that it published on is website in October.

Brown has yet to meet the leaders of any of the CCOs which he has repeatedly criticised in public, and on Thursday said meetings will happen in coming weeks.

The mayor spent four paragraphs of his inauguration speech focusing on $51m in the port company accounts described as “other expenses” – a sum he’d not queried with the company beforehand.

“We need to know what that [sum] is spent on, stop if from being spent if it’s not adding anything, and return it to Auckland Council,” he told the Town Hall audience.

That money he said might “keep rates low, the parks in good shape, the buses running and the zoo or museums an affordable treat for everyone”.

After replying to the mayor, POAL told Stuff “other expenses” was the format used in annual reports, for a long list of smaller items, such as insurance, rent and rates, costs related to Covid-19 and so on.

“We provided the mayor with a detailed breakdown for the costs he sought, and he has not subsequently asked further questions,” said the chief executive Roger Gray on Thursday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A cargo ship carrying shipping containers departs the Ports of Auckland. (File photo)

The mayor’s office late on Thursday had to release a further statement on the port company, after one media outlet misinterpreted confusing comments about POAL, to mean the mayor had dropped his pre-election call for it to deliver a $400m annual return to the council owner.

Brown interpreted the port’s presentation on Wednesday as “there is no scenario under which the port will deliver an economic return to the people of Auckland, even if it manages to resume dividends in the future”.

On the election trail, Brown had never explained how the port company could lift it’s once-healthy dividends of around $50m a year, eight-fold, in the foreseeable future.

Ports of Auckland/Supplied Ports of Auckland chief executive Roger Gray. (File photo)

However, in his late Thursday clarification he said that was still his demand.

“Which is why the land must progressively move to its highest and best use, while remaining in public ownership in perpetuity.”

The mayor’s first call for change is to end vehicle imports on Bledisloe Wharf and return it to public use, although that would not appear to generate any revenue.

The mayor has declined so far to do a detailed interview with Stuff and other news organisations, leaving many questions unanswered.