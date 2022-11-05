Three Waters: Scottish adviser says larger-scale entities are key to success

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown discuss when they told their councillors of their Three Waters plan.

However the Government’s Three Waters reforms play out, a key adviser who led similar change in Scotland said creating regional entities of scale is key.

Alan Sutherland, the chief executive of the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS), said reforms in other countries showed the benefits kicked in when at least 800,000 people were served by each entity.

Scotland has a comparable population to Aotearoa and, despite its smaller landmass, a significant proportion of its people also live in rural areas and towns.

Sutherland also cautioned against viewing publicly owned water providers as an asset with a high dollar value, when in financial terms they are liabilities which require large and ongoing capital investment.

READ MORE:

* Three Waters: Big-city proposal ‘needs time to develop’

* Analysis: Brown and Mauger take the alternative Three Waters mantle from the regions

* Government 'open to change' as coalition of mayors pushes new vision for water reforms



He is visiting Aotearoa briefly, shortly after a variation was floated by mayors to the Government’s controversial plan to create four large companies out of the operations of 67 councils.

The concept created under the model proposed by Waimakariri and Manawatū, now being backed by Auckland and Christchurch, regions would be allowed to determine their own approaches to amalgamation, with councils maintaining more direct ownership and co-governance to be decided locally.

Since the 1990s, Sutherland has led reforms which merged Scotland’s Three Water networks into a single public entity, with a big programme to boost investment as well as creating efficiencies to avert price rises.

“About 800,000 should be the bottom end of the scale [for efficiencies],” said Sutherland.

Using that number, New Zealand could create a maximum of six water entities. The Government has proposed four be set up.

“There are no diseconomies of [large] scale, if you look around the world you’ll see organisations serving 10-12 million in Japan or Europe,” he said, adding there would be no “diseconomies” from large entities in New Zealand either.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland’s Watercare is currently building a $1.2 billion 15km wastewater tunnel to improve beach and stream quality.

Scale, he said, allowed each organisation to hire qualified professional full-time staff, borrow more cheaply for capital projects and benefit from the experience of managing continuous major projects.

Sutherland said there were variations on the model – such as in France, where local concessions got to manage some aspects – but the big decisions were taken by the larger-scale organisation above.

Both the previous Auckland mayor Phil Goff, as does his successor Wayne Brown, opposed the Government’s model – arguing Watercare was already a large, efficient company and that city control would be lost in merging it with smaller operations.

Sutherland said similar arguments were made by Scotland’s two big cities, and while initially prices went up for everyone, the benefits of scale meant that in real terms, prices fell over 23 years.

Wics/Supplied Alan Sutherland is the chief executive of the Water Industry Commission for Scotland, the economic regulator of the Scottish water industry.

Goff and Brown have argued Watercare is an $11 billion asset, paid for by Aucklanders, but Sutherland has cautioned that water companies are also liabilities.

“In Scotland we are spending about £300 million [NZ$580m] a year on replacing assets, and that’s about what we need to spend today,” he said.

“If I look out 20 years into the future, in today’s money we are going to have to spend around £800m-900m a year.”

He said in Auckland’s 10-year budget, water tariff rises on 9% were pencilled in, and “in Scotland we would have had that and maybe worse, and there is no reason to have 9% increases going forward”.

The Three Waters model would see debts and future borrowing removed from council books, with support through Crown entities – a concept which Watercare’s previous chief executive Raveen Jaduram had said would benefit both the company and Auckland Council.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government minister Nanaia Mahuta confirming in April the Three Waters reforms would proceed. (File photo)

Sutherland said a benefit of the Scottish reforms had been knowing that water quality and environmental systems would be good wherever you went.

“I want to go to Edinburgh and know the water is safe, and to visit my mum in the north, and know it’s safe – the question shouldn’t be an ‘I’m all right Jack’ sort of attitude,” he said.

The Government has yet to introduce legislation for Three Waters, which it hoped would be in place by mid 2024.