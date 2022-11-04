Second director leaves Auckland Transport - linked to new Light Rail role

A second director has resigned from the board of Auckland Transport, one of three council agencies where the new mayor Wayne Brown has called for complete board clear-outs.

Tommy Parker’s departure has been announced hours after he was named as the chief executive of the new crown company Auckland Light Rail Limited.

“My decision to resign now gives me the opportunity to focus on progressing the successful delivery of a light rail project that is vital for Auckland,” said Parker in a statement.

“I am proud of the contributions I have made as a board member serving the people of Auckland,” he said.

There has been no mention of Brown’s call for directors to go, and Parker was only four months short of completing his three-year term, although a further term might have been possible.

The first from the AT board to go was the chairperson, Adrienne Young-Cooper, who went “willingly” on the day Brown was elected, noting he wanted a “clear runway”.

Parker’s departure leaves two seats vacant, coincidentally the number required for Brown to reinstate the practice of appointing two councillors to the board.

Brown and other mayoral candidates during the election campaign spoke in favour of having councillor-directors, a practice ended by incoming mayor Phil Goff in 2016.

No announcements have been made over which councillors might be appointed to the role, if the move goes ahead, when Brown announces leadership positions amongst the 20 councillors.

On Friday, Brown said Parker had done the right thing in resigning.

“I have been advised that Tommy made a strong and very professional contribution to the current incarnation of the AT Board and I thank him for his service,” he said.

“It speaks well of Tommy’s integrity that he has decided to focus on his role at Auckland Light Rail Limited (ALR Ltd) and I wish him well for his future executive and governance career, including in the Auckland Council family.”

The mayor on Tuesday laid much of the blame for what he called a “public transport crisis” at the feet of the transport minister Michael Wood, blaming the government for letting a bus driver shortage in the city build to 500, leading to 1000 services a day being pulled from the timetable.

The other major problem facing a network struggling to rebuild patronage post-Covid, is the months-long closure of commuter rail lines through the summer and 2023, for a catch-up of deferred maintenance by the state-owned track owner KiwiRail.

Brown also criticised AT for not having a plan to respond to the “crisis”, but so far has no plans to meet with the leadership of the council agency.

The mayor has declined invitations to transport-related events where he would have come face to face with key players in major projects in the region.

During the election campaign, he declined a briefing and tour of the joint Auckland Council-Government $4.4 billion City Rail Link project, not wanting to share the event with other candidates who might not have his engineering expertise.

Brown was also invited to, but chose not to attend, the October announcement in Auckland of a new nationwide payment system for public transport trips, where he would have met Wood and other transport officials.