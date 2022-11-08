Invercargill's growing waste-to-landfill problem, what to do?

Invercargill City Council infrastructure committee chairperson Ian Pottinger continues to have concerns about the amount of waste being sent to landfill.

Invercargill has sent about 142 tonnes more waste to landfill compared to the same three-month period a year ago and a city councillor wants to know why.

Invercargill council’s infrastructure operations manager Pete Nolan has highlighted an upwards trend of waste going to landfill over the past five years.

Cumulative waste for the first three months of this financial year is currently 2.56% (142 tonnes) above what went to landfill at the same time last year.

That increase is tracking below a forecasted 6% increase, although Cr Ian Pottinger, who is the council’s infrastructure committee chairperson, was still uncomfortable with the situation.

Pottinger has previously raised concerns about whether Invercargill was doing enough to reduce the amount of waste.

When setting the council’s rates as part of the 2022-2023 annual plan, there was a $700,000 increase to factor in because of that landfill rise.

It played a role in a larger-than-expected rate rise for ratepayers.

The latest update on the waste-to-landfill performance was discussed at the first infrastructure committee meeting of the term on Tuesday.

The waste in question is what comes from people’s red collection bins, as well as any waste people put in yellow bins that can not be recycled.

Pottinger pointed to WasteNet’s 2020-2026 Waste Minimisation Plan which states by July 2026 it would maintain a 650kg of waste per capita target, with 40% of that sent to recycling.

“We are not doing that,” Pottinger told Stuff before Tuesday’s meeting.

“Are people consuming more? What’s the makeup of the waste? Where is this waste coming from?”

Any population increase would likely increase the amount of waste produced in Invercargill, but Pottinger was unsure if that was the key factor behind it or not.

Pottinger asked Nolan what the kg of waste per capita figure was at the moment. Nolan said he would get that information for the council and report back.

Invercargill City Council infrastructure services manager Erin Moogan suggested that 650kg per capita figure should be looked at.

“Going into the next long-term plan I absolutely agree we need to look at that target and decide what is realistic for our level of investment. Because that tendency for councils around the country to have zero increase to landfill comes with a significant investment.”

The council plans to use public education as a way to improve waste minimisation.