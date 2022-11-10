December 2025 circled for Invercargill museum build completion

Invercargill city councillor Nigel Skelt has been tasked with getting a new museum built in Invercargill by December 2025.

Some may view Nigel Skelt’s new museum role as a poisoned chalice, but the Invercargill city councillor instead believes it is a champagne bottle waiting to be popped.

Much of new Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark’s election campaign centred around getting a new museum built in Invercargill in the next three years. Quicker than the 2026-2027 completion date outlined in the council’s long-term plan.

When divvying out councillor roles Clark appointed Skelt to lead that museum quest, pointing to his project experience as ILT Stadium Southland’s general manager. Clark was also impressed with Skelt’s passion to get Anderson House reopened.

However, Skelt initially had his sights on another job.

As the highest-polling councillor, Skelt wanted to be Clark’s deputy mayor. Clark instead picked Tom Campbell.

“I thought I could support the mayor as his deputy, I felt I could complement him,” Skelt said.

On top of that, Skelt was part of the previous council that voted for a 2026-2027 museum completion. It was at odds with Clark’s push to speed up the process.

However, Skelt has now embraced his new museum assignment and has gone as far as labelling it “Project 1225” - a nod to the targeted December 2025 build completion.

“I think it’s important for the community to give them a clear indication what our intention is in terms of timeframes,” Skelt said about circling a date.

“Many people have commented that I’ve been handed the poisoned chalice because it has been a very difficult project over a long time. But I’m actually incredibly excited by the opportunity.

“Having the experience of working alongside Ray Harper, Alan Dennis, Acton Smith on the velodrome project and then on the rebuild of [ILT Stadium Southland], you’d like to think I’d come into this project with some knowledge.”

Clark made it clear to Skelt that the museum build was a top priority.

“There is no misunderstanding what his expectation is. He’s told me categorically to get the dam thing built by 12/25. There is no second chance with that.”

The pyramid museum building, on the outskirts of Queens Park, was closed in 2018 because of safety concerns

Work has already started around putting a museum plan in place to present to the council in the coming weeks.

If councillors vote in favour of that plan - which will include, location, cost, timeframe and the storage facility detail – it would be “125kph” to get it built in the next three years, Skelt said.

“What has been fantastic is our staff, the leadership team working on the project, has embraced that. They are committed to getting to that milestone that is 1225.”

While Skelt was confident they can get a new museum built by December 2025 he said there potentially could be another three to six months period to get it fully fitted out and operational.

“It’s absolutely tight, no question about that. But that’s the fun of the game, to be honest.”