Top of the south councils join forces to agree to new union pay rise

Union members at Tasman District Council have joined members from Nelson and Marlborough councils to negotiate a new collective agreement.

The three councils across Te Tauihu (the top of the south) have agreed to a combined pay rise for union members.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi negotiated for the first Multi-Employer Collective Agreement in the local government sector. The agreement covers members at Nelson City Council, Tasman District Council and Marlborough District Council.

Under the agreement, collective pay rates increased between 5% and 9.2%, with the highest increases going to those in the lowest pay bands, PSA Organiser Ian Hoffmann said.

The agreement also included a “member only benefit”, and provided greater transparency about pay rates for different roles.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson City Council is one of three councils covered by the new Multi-Employer Collective Agreement.

Hoffmann said the agreement also expanded the number of people who were eligible for the collective agreement at Nelson and Tasman councils.

“The agreement marks a new direction for our members at Tasman, Marlborough and Nelson City Councils who have said they expect more from their employers and saw the best way of achieving this by coming together to form a MECA,” PSA Organiser Ian Hoffmann said.

PSA members at the councils had adopted the motto “Ducks Fly Together” – a reference to the Mighty Ducks movies – to signify unity.

“Throughout negotiations we flew together,” Michelle Watts, delegate and Library Assistant/Customer Service Officer at Marlborough District Council said.

“The status quo was not adequate and the MECA approach really did fit the bill.”

Stuff Marlborough District Council staff are covered in the new collective agreement.

Michael Ogden, PSA delegate and geospatial analyst at Nelson City Council, said the joint approach was a “new day” for the sector.

“It’s been so exciting to watch our members advocating alongside staff at the other councils, and we’ve seen that we’re stronger when we stand together.”

Angela Holland, delegate and Cataloguing Librarian at Tasman District Council said they did not achieve everything they set out to, but the agreement was a “critically important first step”.

Hoffmann said the short-term agreement was a first step, but there was still “a lot of catch-up to do”, and both parties would return to the negotiating table for a new agreement in the New Year.