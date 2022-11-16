Economic advice 'reinforces Nobby's view of the world'

Mayor Nobby Clark says some heat needs to be taken out of the Invercargill City Council’s long-term plan on the back of inflation pressures.

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark says economic commentary on cost pressures back up his quest to cut $40 million of spending from the council’s long-term plan.

The Invercargill City Council enlisted Infometrics to provide some economic detail to help with its financial planning.

Economists Brad Olsen and Nick Brundson spoke to councillors on Tuesday, while Clark also had a brief conversation with Olsen when they were both in Nelson for a meeting this week.

The message was clear that inflation would continue to add cost pressures to councils. Inflation is expected to peak between 7-8% this year and remain elevated until 2024.

During the mayoral election campaign Clark talked about wanting to cut $50 million of spending from the Invercargill council’s long-term plan. Clark has suggested stopping stage 2 of the streetscapes project, halting the council’s Civic Administration Building upgrade, as well as the museum storage facility at Tisbury.

“I was intending to take $50m [of expenditure] out, that was my vision. But that will depend on what happens with the new museum and the storage facility that goes with it.”

Clark said the latest information from economists firmed his view that stopping the next stage of the streetscapes project and Civic Administration Building upgrade - to save $40m - was needed.

Olsen suggested councils might struggle to deliver on their long-term plan given the cost pressures, Clark said.

“It just reinforced what I already knew. But rather than it just being Nobby’s view of the world, it was Brad [Olsen’s]. They are pretty accurate with what they do.”

“We will still do the museum, but we need to take some heat out of the front end of the long-term plan.”

Clark said if they burrowed less than expected over the next two years it would help ease pressure both on the council’s finances and the ratepayers. His personal view was $40 million less in borrowing was a good target.

“If you are not borrowing $40m then you don’t have to use your operational budgets, which are under pressure now, to service that debt.”

It did not mean they would not complete the halted projects at a later date, Clark said. But with the advice given he expected a delay of at least two years was needed.

Clark wanted to ensure ratepayers were not lumped with a large rate rise while also dealing with the inflation rise in their day-to-day life.

Although Clark reaffirmed he had not wavered on his view that the museum build was a top priority for the next three years.

“It would be easy to cut that out, but given we are relatively conservative in our debt loadings, and our net debt is low in comparison to most councils, I think we should still go ahead with the museum.”