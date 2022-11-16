Quest for more youth at Invercargill's Splash Place pool - yes or no?

The Vodafone Foundation was asked to undertake a project to identify why rangatahi were not participating at Invercargill’s Splash Palace pool.

Splash Palace staff want rangatahi more engaged with the city’s main swimming pool; although a representative around the Invercargill City Council table wonders if it is the right target.

Splash Palace identified that rangatahi between the ages of 14-25 were not using the pool services as much as they would like.

In early 2022 the Vodafone Foundation was asked to undertake a project to identify why rangatahi were not participating at Splash Palace, and look at ways to get them to utilise the pool more.

The report was hightlighted at the council’s community wellbeing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Included in the survey feedback was that rangatahi felt it was a venue for families and little kids, there was sometimes a cost barrier, and teens want to be able to take risks at the pool and have fun without getting in trouble.

Waihopai Rūnaka representative Evelyn Cook questioned whether 14 to 20-year-olds were the right demographic to be targeting if increasing pool use was the quest.

“As a person who has worked in a pool, can I just say the 14 to 20-year-olds are the ones you don’t want around if they’ve got no particular purpose in mind. Let’s be honest about it.”

Some enjoyed the pool and liked the activity of swimming, but Cook said there were others that “just like to do bellyflops and bombs and get in the road of other people relaxing”.

“Are the 14 to 20-year-olds actually the ones we want to be going to the pools? I don’t mean they shouldn’t be learning to swim and exercising.....but young bored people around water is always my biggest fear.”

However, other councillors disagreed.

Cr Darren Ludlow said: “Having dropped a car load of 16 and 17-year-olds off at the pool at their request to go hydro-sliding and play in the leisure pool at the weekend, I’m sure I actually disagree with that.”

Cr Trish Boyle said: “Sorry Evelyn, I’m going to totally disagree with you. I think Splash Palace, at the right time, is the place for bombs [into the pool] and the kind of things people have done in rivers, but don’t have access to, which some of our kids don’t.

“I would love to see people being there taking some risks, a bit of Ninja Warrior type stuff, because I think that’s what they are looking for.”

Earlier in the discussion, Cr Grant Dermody commended staff for looking at ways to try to engage youth and provide a place where they were comfortable.

Although he asked if there might be a better place to provide that than the pool.

“Why I ask that, is when you think about a lot of people that use the pool, it’s families, it’s older people. What would the implication be, if we get a lot of youths going there, on existing users?”

Splash Palace has already started to change the way space was allocated at weekends to ensure more recreational activities are available, such as inflatables and diving boards etc.

Regular pool parties were also being planned.