Waterfront row heats up as 'surprised' ports company pushes back against mayor

P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

The row between Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and the council-owned port company is becoming more entrenched as Ports of Auckland pushes back against the city’s leader.

Ports of Auckland has taken issue with mayor Wayne Brown’s public statement that he’s heard nothing about its contribution to a yawning $270 million council budget deficit.

Port chairwoman Jan Dawson wrote to Brown within hours of the mayor’s Thursday statement, saying she was “surprised” his words.

Dawson said the port company had been working for weeks with council staff, and had signalled to them it would deliver a dividend of “at least $30m” – the exact sum the mayor has called for.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor says first savings found to fill council's $270m budget hole

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown reveals his picks for top jobs in new council set-up

* Wayne Brown won’t rule out selling council’s $1.91 billion stake in airport



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has “surprised” by Ports of Auckland with his statement that he is “yet to hear” about cost savings. (File photo)

A second council agency which the Brown took a poke at in the statement – the development arm Eke Panuku – has so far remained silent. Like other agencies, it has been asked to propose deficit-plugging ideas.

Brown’s statement followed an all-day council group workshop on Wednesday on how to reduce a forecast deficit of $270m next year.

“Auckland Council has yet to hear from Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) about what savings, efficiencies and revenue enhancements it has planned in order to deliver ratepayers a significant cash dividend in 2023/24,” said the mayor in a media release.

“We were surprised by your statement as we have been taking a number of actions

to assist with the management of the budget deficit,” said Dawson in a letter to the mayor soon after.

Dawson said Ports of Auckland had been working with council staff on cost-saving areas, such as debt funding and insurance premiums, along with a list of revenue-boosting possibilities.

“This work is well progressed, and the initiatives will take effect this financial year,” Dawson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Council-owned Ports of Auckland hopes to provide a $30 million dividend this financial year. (File photo)

These included fast-tracking higher charges for container handling, securing more cruise ship visits than initially expected, and improving the profitability of subsidiary companies.

“We have advised your staff that we will review our investments and look, where practicable, to sell some,” said Dawson.

Eke Panuku and Ports of Auckland have been favourite targets of Brown from early in his election campaign – ha has called for the resignation of Eke Panuku’s board, and is now threatening to impose funding cuts.

On the Wednesday workshop, Brown said: “Eke Panuku Development Auckland had failed to suggest any meaningful savings and risked having cuts imposed upon it.”

Eke Panuku/Supplied An artist’s impression of how Pukekohe's Edinburgh St will change in Eke Panuku's upgrade programme. (File photo)

Stuff understands Eke Panuku presented three cost-cutting options, but the nature of its work means the council would need to agree to cuts in its urban regeneration programme.

On November 8, the agency became the first council-controlled organisation to announce a pay cut for its board of directors, a 10% reduction, as part of its contribution to the budget deficit.

Workshops are traditionally held in confidence, and there has been no official material released to support the mayor’s narrative around Ports of Auckland or Eke Panuku.