More councillors will earn more under Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's regime

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

More Auckland councillors will earn more than their predecessors under the blending of a new hierarchy, set by mayor Wayne Brown, and a new statutory pay regime.

From the time of their election, 20 councillors will earn more than $126,000 compared with just 10 taking home that figure in the term that ended in October.

The biggest loser is Brown’s deputy, Desley Simpson, who will earn $162,794 – nearly $5100 less than the previous deputy mayor.

And while more will earn more, some specific roles aren’t as well paid as they used to be before the Remuneration Authority created a new “bulk-funding” system for Auckland councillors’ pay.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown reveals his picks for top jobs in new council set-up

* Less pay for top councillors as Auckland mayor Wayne Brown 'spreads jam further'

* Auckland mayor says first savings found to fill council's $270m budget hole



Earlier in November, Brown had told Stuff that his predecessor Phil Goff had paid more to a few councillors whereas he planned to “spread the jam further”.

The reality unveiled at the council’s second full meeting is more complicated than that, not just due to the authority’s new pay system, but a different committee structure devised by Brown.

While more earn more than $126,000, the salary range is flatter under Brown’s regime, between the most senior committee chairpersons on nearly $140,000 and the lowest ranking committee deputy chair.

That span, covering 14 councillors, has shrunk from more than $21,000 to just under $12,000.

Auckland Council The Auckland Council sworn in during November 2022. (File photo)

The only salaries unchanged and fixed by the authority is the mayor’s $296,000 and the basic councillor salary of $107,794.

No councillors will earn just the base salary of $107,794, as that is now the pay for Mike Lee and Andy Baker, who will also be paid for their additional roles as directors of Auckland Transport.

In an informal arrangement between the mayor and the pair, they will donate to charity a portion of their director fee, to take their total income to no more than the $139,488 earned by the top committee chairs.

Much of the change is due to the Remuneration Authority making a decision unique to Auckland Council, to not specify salaries for all tiers of councillor, but bulk-fund a sum carved up by the mayor in agreement with the politicians.

That regime will carry through until mid-2023, when the authority will review salaries and determine how much to boost the salary pool by.