Auckland port: 'Disappointment' at mayor's poke at a board he hasn't met

Ships come into the Port of Auckland at all hours of the night. High above Auckland’s twinkling lights, as the city slumbers, crane operator Willie Maipi is there to meet them.

The chairperson of the Auckland Council-owned Ports of Auckland and the union representing many of its workers have taken issue with mayor Wayne Brown’s latest attack on the company’s leadership.

Brown said he was “currently working on replacing the board, in which I have lost confidence”, thus renewing his months of attacks on the port company, whose leadership he has yet to meet directly.

In a prepared statement supplied for a media question-and-answer session, Brown said he wanted board members “who accept much higher returns are required from port operations” than are forecast.

“It is disappointing the mayor made his statements about the Ports of Auckland board today prior to meeting with us,” chairperson Jan Dawson said on Monday.

Brown had criticised the financial performance of the company for months while on the election campaign trail. He is keen to see the vehicle import business ended and for the port to eventually move.

“The port business is a valuable $2 billion asset owned by all Aucklanders, and closing the port would see this wealth transferred to other regions,” Dawson said in a statement.

It is the second terse exchange in less than a week after Brown said the port had offered nothing towards the council’s forecast $270 million deficit, while Dawson said it had already agreed to deliver a dividend of the size wanted by the mayor.

The mayor’s latest jab prompted pushback from the Maritime Union of New Zealand, which said the port was “too important to the country to be drawn into a local power struggle”.

Ports of Auckland is under pressure from mayor Wayne Brown to deliver bigger dividends.

“It would be a mistake to remove the current board and a more constructive discussion was needed,” the union's Auckland branch secretary, Russell Mayn, said.

Brown’s comments appeared in what was billed as a “live Q and A” session for subscribers to premium content on The New Zealand Herald’s website.

However, there was nothing off-the-cuff or spur-of-the moment in his choice of words.

The media company had sent a selection of readers’ questions to the mayor’s office late on Monday, a spokesman for Brown said.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

The mayor, along with his staff, crafted the responses in an hour-long session on Tuesday morning before they were posted online by The NZ Herald.

Another question responded to was the mayor’s other prime target in the wider Auckland Council group, the property and urban redevelopment arm, Eke Panuku – whose board the mayor has similarly called on to quit.

One reader asked when the mayor would restore full traffic flow to Queen St, which has been upgraded to provide more pedestrian space, and limit general traffic – calling it “a disgrace”.

The response submitted in the mayor’s name read: “Eke Panuku is currently leading Auckland's city centre development. Need I say more?”

Eke Panuku’s urban designers assumed responsibility for the city centre only in mid-2022, by which time the upgrade project was in its closing stages.