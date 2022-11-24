Auckland Council budget hole grows to nearly $300 million

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

Auckland Council’s forecast budget hole has grown to $295 million following the Reserve Bank’s latest view on inflation and interest rates.

The council’s chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said the Reserve Bank’s Wednesday update has probably added $25 million to the budget gap starting in July 2023.

At a Thursday morning meeting, Gudsell told councillors the expectation of higher inflation for longer and higher borrowing costs “reinforced the importance of a credible and sustainable budget” – the first version of which will be proposed on December 15.

Higher than previously expected inflation in the short term is expected to push up the council’s staff costs, with next year’s union agreement linked to the December inflation figure, now expected to be 7.5%.

On November 10, councillors were given three broad scenarios on how to plug a gap, then estimated to be around $270m.

Two scenarios involved a complete or partial sell-down of the council’s $2 billion stake in Auckland Airport, cutting running costs from between $80-130 million, and rate rises between 3.5 and 7%.

Gudsell said the levers available to councillors to close the biggest forecast deficit in its 12-year history remained the same as in those scenarios.

Asset sales that could be achieved sooner rather than later, would have the greatest impact, he said.

Stuff Auckland Council chief financial officer Peter Gudsell (Right) briefs councillors.

Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson added to the downbeat mood by referring to a radio interview on Thursday morning by Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, in which he said a recession was necessary.

“Left unaddressed, a $295 million budget hole would require rates rises of over 13%, followed by further substantial increases in future years,” mayor Wayne Brown said in a media release put out part-way through the councillors’ briefing.

Brown ruled out double-digit rate rises, and repeated that “the Council, the CCOs and the port company will all need to yet again review their options for savings, efficiencies and increased dividends”.