Councils frustrated at 'unreasonable' timeline for submissions on RMA reforms

Minister for Environment David Parker gets into the details of the RMA reform.

Councils are concerned they don’t have enough time to consider their submissions on the “once-in-a-generation” overhaul of the Resource Management Act (RMA).

The closing date for submissions on the replacements for the RMA – the Spatial Planning Bill and the Natural and Built Environment Bill – is January 30.

That’s “smack bang” in the middle of the summer break, when many key planning staff members will be away from councils spending time with their families, said Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene​.

But Minister for the Environment David Parker said councillors should already know what’s going on, as the reform process has been in the works since 2020 – including a select committee inquiry, targeted engagement and a Local Government Steering Group.

READ MORE:

* The RMA reforms propose a new Treaty rights monitor - what else do they mean for Māori?

* Tree advocates 'furious' at planning overhaul, but Govt says protections on the way

* RMA reform could make Hamilton 'one voice around a fairly large table' - mayor



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Minister for the Environment David Parker says the reforms will not come as a surprise to councils. (File photo)

“The issues and solutions proposed will not come as a surprise to councils or anyone else,” Parker said. He also said the period for receiving submissions was a matter for the Environment Committee.

Freeman-Greene said it was “frustrating” for councils, who would be hugely affected by the reforms, to have their concerns dismissed.

The main Bill replacing the RMA, the Natural and Built Environment Bill, is more than 800 pages long. Many councillors had just been elected in October and were now being given less than a month to consider a submission before Christmas – as most councils are on recess in January.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Susan Freeman-Greene says councils are “frustrated” their concerns are not being heard. (File photo)

“Getting everyone up to speed with an 800-page bill is a challenge at the best of times, let alone when many councillors and mayors are just getting their feet under the desk,” said Freeman-Greene.

“This lands like a classic case of Wellington not understanding the realities on the ground.”

Councils needed time to give robust feedback on the reform and dissect the legislation’s implications for communities, Freeman-Greene said. Key voices would be missing from the select committee if they were not given more time.

Mayor of Hamilton, Paula Southgate​, said the bills required urgent attention and the council had set up a specific advisory group.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says it will be difficult to get new councillors up to speed with the reforms. (File photo)

The six new councillors in Hamilton were still busy getting up to speed with the council’s day-to-day processes and meetings but were now having to consider the complicated issue of resource management.

“Reforms are coming thick and fast at the moment. The pressure and pace of change is the most I’ve seen in 20 years.”

These changes were needed, but it was drawing councillors away from their day-to-day business of running the city, Southgate said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Porirua mayor Anita Baker says the deadline is very tight, falling so close to the Christmas hiatus. (File photo)

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said the council would be “pushed” to get its submission in.

The council’s final meeting until February would be on December 15, meaning staff would need to develop the submission for the council to approve before then.

“It’s going to be very tight for us,” she said.