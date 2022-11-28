A third Auckland Transport director quits - heeding mayor's call

A third member of the embattled board of Auckland Transport (AT) has resigned immediately – heeding a call from the new mayor Wayne Brown for all the directors to go.

Dr Jim Mather said in a statement his approach to governance was “not well aligned with some of the new leadership of Auckland Council.”

“I also extend best wishes to the new Council in fulfilling their vision for Auckland – much of which I personally agree with,” he wrote.

Brown has publicly and repeatedly demanded the resignations of the entire AT board, which had been appointed by Auckland councillors.

The chair Adrienne Young-Cooper announced her departure within hours of Brown’s October 8 election, and in early November it was announced that Tommy Parker would also leave after being named as the chief executive of the Government’s Auckland Light Rail company.

Stuff understands that while Parker’s departure was announced in the context of his new job, he had been under pressure from the mayor’s office to go.

Senior Auckland councillor Chris Darby who acted as the liaison councillor with the AT board under Phil Goff, said Mather’s departure “leaves a huge chasm”.

“Jim had great skills in building consensus when navigating complex and tricky issues – he brought a cultural perspective that extended well beyond a Māori worldview,” he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Dr Jim Mather in a past role as Chairman of Lakes District Health Board (File photo)

“I cherished his very inclusive governance style, we’ve lost a top-notch director.”

Brown has called for a “complete change in approach” by AT, but it is not yet clear what he believes its new approach should be - something to be revealed in a new Letter of Expectation to be drawn up in conjunction with councillors.

However, in a letter to the board's acting chair Wayne Donnelly on October 19, Brown said the agency would be better recognising the current need to “rely on the roading and carparking networks” rather than try to change Aucklanders' lives.

The departures help create room on the board for councillors Mike Lee and Andy Baker who have been appointed as councillor/directors, a practice allowed under Auckland’s 2009 amalgamation legislation, and which occurred between 2010 and 2016.

Alden Williams/Stuff Senior Auckland councillor Chris Darby (File photo)

The new mayor in his election campaign also said repeatedly that the boards of the development arm Eke Panuku, and the culture and economic agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited should also go, but no directors have left so far.

The mayor has not yet formally met with the leaderships of the agencies for discussions on their work.

Mather is the chair of public broadcaster Radio New Zealand, and chairs or holds directorships on a range of private and public sector boards.