Auckland mayor Wayne Brown 'impressed' with City Rail Link... now he's seen it

Auckland mayoral candidates had a walk-through of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link project. (Video from September 2022)

On the campaign trail Auckland mayor Wayne Brown blasted the $4.4 billion City Rail Link as over-time, over-budget and with engineering mistakes – but he’s finally visited the project and is singing its praises.

“CRL will deliver Auckland the world-class passenger train network that residents of, and visitors to other large cities have taken for granted for generations,” said Brown after a four-hour briefing and visit.

“It will transform Auckland’s public transport system and reduce roading congestion when it finally opens,” said Brown in a statement, released 12 days after his visit, along with a photo.

The mayor’s effusive praise for what is so far the country’s biggest public transport build, funded 50:50 by Auckland Council and the government, is a far cry from its place in his campaign rhetoric as an example of why the city needed “fixing”.

CRL is a pair of 3.4km rail tunnels from the downtown Britomart station to Mt Eden, creating a rail loop that will double the capacity of the commuter network, and cut travel times.

Brown had described the project as over-time and over-budget while seeking the mayoralty, and was unhappy with the absence of an updated cost estimate, which is due before Christmas.

He had criticised engineering decisions made, and in September declined to take part in a briefing visit with other mayoral candidates, wanting his own tour.

“I asked for a separate briefing that allows for my extensive knowledge of tunnel projects, rather than a tourist visit. They haven’t responded,” he said at the time.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on a tour of the City Rail Link site

Rival candidates Efeso Collins and Craig Lord were the only ones to take up the September briefing and tour through the Maungawhau Station at Mt Eden.

Brown had said it was a mistake building the Albert St section as a trench, rather than using a tunnel boring machine, but project staff said that stretch was too shallow to tunnel.

He also repeatedly criticised the amount of road space in Albert St taken up by the works, believing much of the was not needed for CRL – a view not shared by its builders.

The mayor hasn’t changed his dim view of the political oversight of CRL – which has its own board of directors and management, with politicians kept at arms length.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Artist’s impression of the concourse at the City Rail Link Maungawhau station in Mt Eden.

“Ratepayers and taxpayers are making an enormous investment in an incredibly complex project, with a governance and management structure that I would not have chosen,” said Brown after his visit.

The project is likely to deliver some more financial pain when an updated costing and completion date is released before Christmas, after rising construction costs, and lengthy delays during Covid-19 restrictions.

An Auditor General’s report into governance of the project, noted a “significant increase” in cost was pending, and following the last review in 2019, the price rose by $1 billion - half of which the council had to shoulder.

CRL is currently due to open in late 2024, but the date may push out to 2025.