Ben Bell's deputy mayor resigns from his position in Gore

Gore District deputy mayor Stewart MacDonell has tendered his resignation from the role, after seven fellow councillors signed a requisition calling for his resignation last week.

The announcement comes after councillors met in a workshop on Thursday to discuss mayor Ben Bell’s proposed governance structure.

In a statement released late on Thursday night, MacDonell said he respected the requisition calling for him to step down.

“We have a lot of challenges in front of us. I want to see this council move forward and work collectively for the betterment of the district,’’ he said.

Bell, who at age 23 is New Zealand’s youngest ever mayor, said he would recommend a new deputy mayor for the council’s approval at the next meeting on Tuesday December 13.

Bell said the workshop to talk about the governance structure was constructive and gave staff a better understanding of what elected members wanted.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Stuff catches up with New Zealand's youngest mayor, Ben Bell, who lives in Gore.

“We had an open and honest discussion, touching on matters such as the frequency of meetings, the purpose of committees and potential structures.”

He said the staff would prepare a report for consideration at a future meeting.

Earlier this week council chief executive Stephen Parry said Bell’s proposed governance structure could cost $300,000 a year to run.

The resignation of the deputy mayor means the extraordinary council meeting, scheduled for December 15, is redundant.