Theatre Royal's most expensive redevelopment option has public approval

What option will the Timaru District Council choose for the Theatre Royal complex in Stafford St, Timaru?

Public submissions on the Theatre Royal redevelopment and heritage centre build have handed the Timaru District Council a mandate to choose its preferred option which has a $57.1 million cost estimate.

Decision day for the council is Tuesday after 632 submissions were received, with 515 (80.49%) supporting council's favoured option 1. Option 2 ($56.1m estimate) drew 15 (2.37%) supporters, option 3 ($40m estimate) 50 (7.91%) and 52 (8.23%) were for other, which includes those who did not want the project to proceed.

Council was forced into the public consultation process when the cost of the project ballooned from $24m in November 2019, reaching $29.3m in 2021 and $39.6m in June 2022 before the $57.1m figure was unveiled in September.

Council's decision day starts early on Tuesday with a hearing for the 24 submitters - including South Canterbury Museum Development, South Canterbury Drama League and South Canterbury Historical Society - listed to speak to their submissions from 9.50am.

SUPPLIED A concept design of how the Theatre Royal and Heritage Facility project will look once finished.

All submissions are listed and summarised in what is a 408-page agenda, but the key part is a nine-page report which contains a four-part recommendation which reflects the public opinion that option 1 is approved and goes to council after 3pm.

The recommendation also includes permission for council officers to commence negotiations with Southbase Construction to develop the detailed design and build contract.

The report authored by four council staff - Mark Low (strategy and corporate planning manager), Stephen Doran (communications manager), Nicole Timney (manager of property services and client representative) and Azoora Ali (chief financial officer) - notes council officers intend to present option 1’s detailed design contract and early works package to the tenders and procurement committee to decide whether to approve the contract in February 2023.

The fourth part of the recommendation warns that option 1 requires a change to the financial strategy and has implications on the current debt cap which will be considered by council as part of the 2023 Annual Plan process.

The report shows any decision is not all plain sailing, saying “depending on the option council agrees to, there will be consequences for its financial strategy.

“There may also be legal and consultation considerations ...”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Whatever decision is made, the council report has warned “there will be consequences for its financial strategy”.

The report tells councillors they can make decisions “inconsistent” with the LTP “except where the decision involves changes to rates not signalled in the LTP, transfers ownership or control of a strategic asset or alters the intending level of service of a significant activity.

“Council should not make a decision outside of the options that have been consulted on,” the report says.

“Council should re-consult if it decides its preferred option is to stop the project.

“A decision to drop or significantly change the direction of the Theatre Royal and Heritage Precinct project would amount to a decision that alters the intended level of service of a significant activity, and therefore an amendment to the LTP would be required.

“In addition, if council decided to stop or significantly change the direction of the project, this would require council to revoke previous resolutions,” the report says.

Tuesday’s decision could also impact other new and existing capital projects.

Under the financial and funding implications sub-heading, the report add “during the next 18 months discussions will be held around priorities for new and existing capital projects”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The upcoming decision could impact existing capital projects and those in the pipeline.

“Considerations around cost escalations, debt cap, and the impact of the Three Waters reform on the council’s financial position and funding and borrowing capacity will inform those future discussions.

“The financial modelling for the proposed three options assumes the additional increases in dollars required for options will be funded solely from debt and increase our current forecast debt levels. This may not be the case, as other funding options or surpluses may be achieved prior to the council funds required for the project, or the capital programme is reprioritised as part of the Long Term Plan.”

The last paragraph of the report, titled “other considerations” also warns “the funding of the proposed theatre and heritage centre Option 1 project and cost escalations may reduce the council ability to fund other significant capital projects”.

“Officers will look at this and assess market costs, priority of the projects for community benefit and wellbeing and any effect on council's debt position. Recommendations will be developed by officers as part of the 2023 Annual Plan,” the report concludes.