Auckland mayor proposes 4.6% overall rates hike, but fares and fees could rise

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown is proposing rates bills will rise by 4.6% – made up of a 7% rise in general rates, but a big one-off cut in targeted rates for water quality and environmental improvements.

Brown’s proposal includes cost-cutting, a hoped-for bigger dividend from Ports of Auckland and – if enough savings can’t be found – up to $75 million of debt if needed, to plug a deficit forecast to be up to $295m.

Supporting documents by council officials show spending cuts would hit community events, education programmes and could cut hours and raise entry fees to council facilities such as the zoo.

Auckland Transport’s additional $25 million savings target could include a 6.5% rise in public transport fares, and locking in recent cuts to bus services, made as a short term response to a driver shortage.

Brown wants to sell the council’s 18% share in Auckland airport, currently worth around $2 billion, to reduce debt and the cost of interest for that debt.

The mayor believed the interest cost savings after selling the airport shares, could run to $88m a year.

But council officials said next year the airport divided could be $39m, meaning the annual gain would be $49m and, as forecast dividends rose, the gain could fall to $16m after four years.

Councillors will debate the proposal in a closed-door workshop on Wednesday before any refinements go to a debate in public and sign-off on December 15.

In his pitch to the public, Brown claimed this his proposal would be the first time in the council’s 12-year history that the overall rates rise would be below the forecast rate of inflation.

“My proposal would reduce rates in real terms and assist in the national fight against inflation,” said Brown in a statement.

However, that would be achieved only due to previously unused measures, such as the cut to targeted rates and a major asset sale.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on a tour of the City Rail Link site in November.

The council has headed into shaping next year's budget, with a record forecast deficit of $295m, significantly due to the impact of inflation and rising interest rates.

In other budget elements, Brown said on Saturday the 21 local boards would each be asked to cut their budgets by 5% – from total annual funding which he described as $298m.

However, it is not clear how much of that spending is really at the discretion of local boards, and how much is facilities maintenance money determined by the council and tagged to board budgets.

No details have been released on what will be cut or delayed to achieve savings proposed both at the council itself, and its agencies.

In another smaller temporary win for residential ratepayers, Brown proposes pausing the council’s long-running strategy to shift more of the rates burden onto homeowners and away from business.

Longer term, in the 2023 review of the council’s 10-year budget, Brown proposes a possible break-up of the property and urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku, and a review of the economic development, tourism and events work done by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

These and other elements in the Mayoral Budget Proposal still require approval by a majority of councillors, before going out for public consultation early in 2023 and finalising in June.

