Fare rise double whammy could hit Auckland public transport users

KiwiRail and AT representatives talk about proposed rail closures in Auckland.

Aucklanders using the troubled public transport network could soon be hit with a fare double whammy, with the council proposing a 6.5% fare rise alongside the likely end of the Government’s half-price fare scheme.

The latest bad news is contained in the fine detail of the budget to be proposed next week by the mayor Wayne Brown. It comes on top of unprecedented cuts to bus and future rail services.

Auckland Transport approved the fare increase at its December 1 meeting and it will be subject to council approval, as part of a budget aimed at closing a forecast deficit of $295 million.

Auckland Transport’s annual fare review normally takes effect in early February. In 2023, that would be within weeks of the end half-price fare plan which the Government recently said was its “intention” not to extend.

The council believed the pain would be offset for many with the Community Connect scheme, which gives permanent half-price fares to low income holders of Community Services cards from February 1.

“It’ll be really hard for a lot of people to justify using public transport,” Matt Lowrie, of the transport advocacy group Greater Auckland, said.

However, even in buoyant pre-Covid-19 times for Auckland’s public transport network, a fare rise was always expected to slow the growth in patronage.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Taking public transport in Auckland could soon cost 6.5% more, on top of the end of half-price fares. (File photo)

The ending of half-price fares and the biggest one-off annual fare rise for years will come amid months of train line shutdowns for track foundation replacement.

Buses are also providing more than 2000 services a day fewer than were on timetables in mid-2022.

Public transport use has stalled at about 67% of pre-Covid levels, whereas traffic levels have returned close to traditional levels.

Fares have not risen since February 2021, with a rise in early 2022 scrapped due to Covid-19 impacts on travel.

Lowrie pointed out that on-street parking tariffs were last increased in 2016-17.

Not only would the cost of public transport likely be higher next year, the significant recent reduction in the number of services could become more locked in due to a $25 million saving agreed to by Auckland Transport for next year's council budget.

Up to 1000 bus services a day were cut in November due to a shortage of 560 drivers, but cancellations in the reduced timetable continue to exceed a further 1000 services on some days.

The council’s budget proposal documents showed some or all of the those cuts could remain even if drivers were found.

“The key implications are customers and the broader community who regularly use public transport will be impacted by these service reductions,” the council said in the budget report.

Councillors considered the grim budget scenario in a closed-door workshop on Wednesday. The mayor’s budget proposal will be discussed in public at the December 15 meeting of its governing body.

If passed, the budget proposal, which includes a 4.6% rise in the rates take, a possible sale of the council’s airport shareholding and $130 million of spending cuts, will go out for public consultation in March 2023.