Behaviour of Gore Mayor Ben Bell ‘taking a toll on staff’s mental well-being and health'

Concerns about the behaviour of New Zealand’s youngest mayor are escalating, with Gore District Council’s senior management team saying it’s “taking a toll on staff’s mental well-being and health”.

Gore district mayor Ben Bell has only been in office for a month, but he’s facing some serious management issues at the council.

Six councillors have written to the acting chief executive citing a potential employment issue, the council’s senior management team wrote to Bell with concerns about his management style, and another councillor claims Bell has attacked his integrity.

Bell said he was not aware of the letter from the six councillors to the acting chief executive, and ‘’thought everything was on the up and up, but obviously not’’.

Bell was sworn in as New Zealand’s youngest mayor on November 9, but just over a week later council staff were raising issues about a lack of engagement.

Documents given to Stuff show the council’s senior management team, which includes chief executive Stephen Parry, wrote to Bell on November 18 expressing concerns about his unwillingness to engage with staff, misrepresenting situations, a sense of staff being set up to fail, and putting the council and staff’s reputation at risk.

The letter says a string of issues and behaviours involving Bell were ‘’taking a toll on staff’s mental well-being and health”.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Stuff catches up with New Zealand's youngest mayor, Ben Bell, who lives in Gore.

Some of the issues were around Bell and his executive assistant Shanna Crosbie’s planning of a retreat for councillors at Cromwell and a pōwhiri at the council’s swearing in ceremony which was organised without any staff input, and the pair issuing their own press releases instead of using the council’s communications department.

Bell responded to the letter on the same day, quoting section 41A of the Local Government Act 2002 about the role of the mayor, and telling staff to refer their concerns to Parry as the chief executive.

Parry has since gone on leave, and will return for Bell’s second council meeting on Tuesday.

Bell’s response prompted councillors Bret Highsted, Bronwyn Reid, Glenys Dickson, Neville Phillips, Paul McPhail and Richard McPhail to email Bell on November 19, concerned about his ‘’legalistic response’’ and the situation where the senior management team were placed in the ‘’unenviable position’’ of finding they needed to write to him.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell and his executive assistant Shanna Crosbie have a meeting in her kitchen. Bell won’t say whether she is still working for him. (File photo)

The email asked Bell to contact the council’s general manager corporate support Lornae Straith to advise the council’s insurer of a potential employment issue.

“Mayor Ben, relationships are built on trust and respect and not on quoting legislation. Mayor Ben, please show judgement and act in a manner that ensures our organisation is not exposed to further reputational risk,’’ the email says.

Those councillors also wrote to acting chief executive Rex Capil on December 1, saying Bell continued to isolate Parry and no attempts from the mayor to build a meaningful working relationship with the chief executive and wider staff were apparent.

They say his behaviour is ‘’deeply concerning’’ to them as Parry’s employer, and asked that the council’s insurer be advised of a potential employment issue.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A pōwhiri at the council’s swearing in ceremony was organised without any council staff input, a report from the council’s management team says.

Bell said he was ‘’a little bit shocked’’ about the letter from the executive management team at the time.

“I had only just been sworn in. If they have employment issues there’s not much I can do as an elected member.’’

When asked whether his behaviour may have caused issues for staff, he said: ‘’maybe right at the start things were a bit different, but now I feel we’re developing a different working relationship.’’

He said the issue was discussed at a council summit on November 30. He believed the issue was behind them and he was now building relationships with the senior management team.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell and his executive assistant Shanna Crosbie and Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry meet in Bell's new office last month. (File photo)

He was not aware the councillors had written to Capil about their concerns, and he disagreed that he was freezing Parry out.

“This is all news to me. At the summit both myself and Steve [Parry] agreed that we were working together. I’ve had several meetings with him before he went on leave, but we’ve both been busy and I haven’t really been in the office.’’

“I’ve spent time with each of the general managers, building relationships and things.’’

An issue between Bell and councillor Bret Highsted also appears to be unresolved.

Highsted said he does not understand why Bell continues to attack him in the media by saying he does not trust him. “I cannot allow my reputation and my integrity to be tarnished by a man who simply does not know me,’’ Highsted said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district mayor Ben Bell and councillors on the day they were sworn in.

Council documents provided to Stuff under the Official Information Act show Highsted, councillors Cliff Bolger and Richard McPhail, and then-mayor Tracy Hicks, were appointed to a subcommittee in November 2021 to make decisions about an employment matter the council was involved in with Rebecca Tayler, Bell’s mother.

Parry would usually deal with employment issues, but he had a conflict of interest because he was asked to provide a statement in an investigation into the ongoing employment matter with Tayler.

Tayler had been employed as the council’s general manager, regulatory and community services in October 2020. Her role was disestablished in April 2022, and she was then engaged for some short-term project work for the council until July 2022, before moving on to other opportunities.

Last month the council revealed it had spent more than $300,000 in legal fees in relation to the employment matter.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bell at his swearing in ceremony with his mum Rebecca Tayler.

On Wednesday, Bell said the fact that Highsted was on the subcommittee was not the reason he did not appoint him to any council committees or chairmanships in his proposed governance model.

Bell said he did not know there was a subcommittee involved in the councils' employment matter with his mother. He ‘’wasn’t privy’’ to the goings-on of the issue and he ‘’didn’t get into the nitty gritty of that stuff’’, he said.

Bell said he and Highsted clashed over ‘’issues of trust’’ but he would not elaborate further.

”We’ve worked on that, and there will be a bit more of that reflected in the new committee structure,’’ Bell said.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Gore District councillor Bret Highsted at the first council meeting in November. (File photo)

Highsted said he had never raised an issue of trust with Bell, and believes issues began when he asked to meet with the mayor without Crosbie present, as she was not a council staff member.

“I was given no option by Ben but to meet with Shanna present or nothing would occur,’’ Highsted said.

At the meeting on October 21, Bell told him he had trust issues with him because he was the only councillor that objected to meeting with Crosbie present and that was ‘’deeply concerning’’ to him, that he had been seen meeting former mayor Hicks for coffee, and that he was leading a boycott of the councillor’s retreat, despite them never having discussed the issue, Highsted said.

“Ben then stated that I should work to build his trust and in six months time he would be prepared to reconsider me,’’ Highsted said.

“I think that should be the other way around,’’ he said.

He also provided Stuff with a text exchange between the pair after that meeting, where Highsted invited Bell to meet for a ‘’friendly coffee’’ so they could get to know each other.

He also asked if he was OK after his controversial first council meeting, and said he was ‘’proud of your ability to shoulder all of this’’, and said he was ‘’very keen to move quickly back to a team of 12 led by you’’.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Gore District Mayor Ben Bell will chair his second council meeting on Tuesday. (File photo)

The coffee meeting never happened.

On Friday, Bell said the trust issues were to do with Highsted’s request not to have Crosbie in the meeting, and rumours he had heard, which he would not elaborate on because they were unsubstantiated.

“I didn’t want to have the meeting and have to sit and take notes. That was out of fairness to all of the councillors.

“It wasn’t anything malicious, it wasn’t a dealbreaker, and I’m not accusing him of anything.

“All these things can be worked through, and I am still keen to have that coffee with him.’’

Crosbie was not a council staff member and was engaged by Bell as his own executive assistant.

Late last month she told Stuff she was still working for Bell on a ‘’voluntary basis’’ but Bell said he would not comment on the issue.