Mayor Wayne Brown compares Auckland Art Gallery visitors to dairy customers

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

Auckland’s mayor has compared visitor numbers to the city’s art gallery with customers at a dairy, and called it the most uneconomic building in the city.

In a series of disparaging comments about Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki that might make him look like “something of a philistine”, Wayne Brown questioned whether major bequests were worth it, and said it was a place that thousands of south Aucklanders don’t go to.

The mayor’s remarks were made as the council’s culture and economic agency presented its quarterly report to the council-controlled organisation (CCO) Direction and Oversight Committee.

”How do we get to have 122 people looking after a few paintings in a building that nobody goes to?” asked Brown of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) chief executive Nick Hill.

TAU outlined the city centre gallery had 9516 visitors between July and September, short of a target set at 13,000.

“9500 wouldn’t run a dairy in terms of turnover,” remarked Brown.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on a tour of the City Rail Link site in November.

TAU later in the week corrected the visitation figures, saying the 9,516 number was only for paid entry to exhibitions, while the general visitor numbers for the three months was 54,812, including events.

Hill pointed out the gallery did more than just show art, and had a restoration unit, as well as storing $300 million of artworks on behalf of Aucklanders.

“We’ve got billions of dollars of value in the cellar that no one is looking at – do we have to own all that? They are not New Zealand pictures,” said the mayor.

Hill said it was a debate happening worldwide for galleries, but that if the city started selling off artworks, it wouldn’t get bequests of art and cash, in the same way.

“If it’s the bequests that cost us to look after the damn things – it’s not much of a bequest if you ask me,” said Brown.

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki stores $300 million of artworks on behalf of Aucklanders.

Hill pointed out the gallery had received $150m-200m worth of art from the late American billionaire Julian Robertson, who owned properties and golf courses in Aotearoa.

“I know him pretty well mate, and he didn’t get to be as well off as he is by being nice to people,” said Brown of the billionaire, who died in August.

Hill said the city was left such bequests because it had a world-class gallery, and it was a political decision as to whether Auckland wanted a gallery that could attract such bequests and visitation.

Councillor Richard Hills pointed out that the reporting period for patronage excluded the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera touring exhibition for which visitors paid entry, and that rising tourism had helped lift patronage to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The official opening of the Toi Tū Toi Ora Māori Art exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery in 2020. (File photo)

Hills reminded of the backlash surrounding proposals under Brown’s predecessor Phil Goff, to leave gallery funding at low levels, prompting a lobbying campaign and an eventual change of heart.

Brown acknowledged his views on art and gallery left him “at risk of being seen as something of a philistine”.

But he attempted to explain his views by saying he was “taking on behalf of thousands of people in south Auckland who don’t go to art galleries and who are suffering us whacking up their rates in order to store a whole lot of expensive pictures that no one sees”.

The city art gallery is due for investment to repair a leaking roof, and Brown noted that windows that were also leaking should be done at the same time.