Auckland mayor Wayne Brown meets with council agencies he's been criticising

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on his October 10 call for council agency directors to quit.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has begun sitting down for the first time with the leaders of council agencies which he’s criticised heavily for much of the year.

The meetings are not the customary fireside chats for a new mayor, but formal preludes including council executives, ahead of letters being drafted outlining the council’s priorities for each agency or company.

Wednesday’s meeting with the chairperson, chief executive and chief financial officer of Ports of Auckland, saw Brown alongside the council’s CEO and port liaison councillor Chris Darby.

In a slightly pointed exchange between Brown and the port CEO Roger Gray at a committee meeting on Monday, the mayor said: “The owner [council] is always right about the port land and the operation.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Wayne Brown chairs his first Auckland Council meeting since his election on October 8. (File photo)

Brown has called for the company look at returning port land currently used mainly for vehicle imports to the council, and the port has formed a working group to report by next April.

“We are the landowners, we’ll decide the best and highest use [of that land] and instruct you accordingly,” Brown said to Gray in the Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) Direction and oversight committee.

The port chair Jan Dawson wrote to the mayor on November 18 expressing “surprise” at the mayor’s public statement that the company had not offered a contribution towards the council’s record forecast deficit.

Dawson said the port company had been working for weeks with council staff, and had signalled to them it would deliver a dividend of “at least $30m” – the exact sum the mayor has called for.

Ports of Auckland/Supplied Ports of Auckland chief executive Roger Gray.

The meetings, ahead of the drafting of Letters of Expectation, put the leaders for the first time “around a table” with a mayor who for months has publicly called for the resignations of their boards of directors.

First up on Tuesday was the leadership of the property and urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku, which Brown said could face review and maybe dismantling as part of next year’s 10-Year Budget refresh.

Its board, like that of culture and economic agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which is in the diary for Thursday, and the port company have so far resisted public calls for their directors to quit.

Auckland Transport – Brown’s top target through his election campaign – is down for a meeting on Monday, minus its previous chair Adrienne Young-Cooper who quit within hours of Brown’s election.

AT is also without a chief executive – a person recruited from the United Kingdom walked away from the role after failing to get backing from the mayor for the work ahead.

Through Brown’s election campaign, he repeatedly referred to Auckland Unlimited as a “travel agency”, though turned to almost praise after informal encounters with its leadership at a Fifa Women’s World Cup event.

However he was disparaging about Auckland Art Gallery Toi oTāmaki, which is run by Auckland Unlimited, in Monday’s committee meeting, calling it “the most uneconomic building” in the city.

The gallery’s 9500 visitors in three months to September “wouldn’t run a dairy in terms of turnover,” Brown told Auckland Unlimited’s chief executive Nick Hill.